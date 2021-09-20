LeBron James, Magic Johnson hang out at Cowboys-Chargers game

Two of the greatest NBA players of all-time, LeBron James and Magic Johnson, hung out with each other on Sunday (September 19). The two NBA superstars enjoyed each other’s company at the SoFi Stadium, where the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

Johnson even put out a picture on his Twitter account where he is seen posing with LeBron James, saying, “Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today.” LeBron James, a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, would have been happy to see his team nick the game 20-17 versus the Chargers.

Many NBA fans and critics have often compared LeBron James to Johnson. The latter had a 13-year NBA career with the LA Lakers, winning five NBA titles with the team in the 1980s. Johnson was an integral part of the "Showtime Lakers" and arguably the best point-guard in NBA history. Listed at 6-9, he was literally a magician on court with the basketball in his hands, making nifty passes and stunning plays. Johnson is also one of only six players in NBA history to tally more than ten thousand career assists (10141).

LeBron James has also been seen as more than just a scorer. He averages 27.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 7.4 apg over his 18-year NBA career, which offer sufficient proof of his all-round ability with the basketball. Despite criticism over the years, James has always prided himself on making the right play. He has four NBA championships to his credit, his latest chip coming with the Lakers in 2020.

LeBron James attends Anthony Davis’ wedding over the weekend

LeBron James had another engagement prior to the Chargers-Cowboys game as he also attended Lakers teammate Anthony Davis’ wedding on the weekend. Davis married long-time partner Marlen P.

A number of NBA stars, along with James, were in attendance as Davis tied the knot. Davis’ current and former teammates, including Russell Westbrook, the latest addition to the Lakers roster, were by his side on the happy occasion. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeMarcus Cousins and Jared Dudley were among the other players seen enjoying the festivities.

Davis, who won his first NBA title with the Lakers in 2020, was in full form as he was seen singing on the joyous occasion in several social media posts that were published over the weekend. Davis and Marlen P have been in a relationship for several years and even have a daughter, Nala.

Another NBA superstar who recently married, with several NBA stars attending his wedding too, was Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra