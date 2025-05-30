LeBron James melts over ex-teammates Kevin Love and J.R. Smith's heartfelt reunion at MSG: "My dogs right there"

LeBron James couldn’t hold back his emotions after a heartwarming video of Kevin Love and J.R. Smith went viral on Thursday. During Game 5 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, Love and Smith shared a touching reunion that captured the attention of fans and onlookers alike.

The former teammates embraced in a long, emotional hug, clearly overjoyed to see one another. Unbothered by the cameras around them, their genuine connection took center stage. LeBron later reposted the viral clip on his Instagram story, adding a wholesome four-word reaction that summed up the moment perfectly.

"My dogs right there!!" James wrote.

(Image Source: LeBron James/Instagram)

J.R. Smith and Kevin Love were both teammates of LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, joining the franchise during the 2014–15 season. Together, they played key roles in the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship run, forming a core trio alongside James that brought the franchise its first title.

The partnership began to shift when LeBron left Cleveland in 2018. Smith remained with the Cavaliers for one more season, while Love continued to play for the team until midway through the 2022–23 season, when he was traded to the Miami Heat.

NBA fans react to heartfelt moment between Kevin Love and J.R. Smith

The emotional reunion between Kevin Love and J.R. Smith didn’t just catch LeBron James’ attention, it also sent fans into a frenzy. The viral video sparked a wave of heartfelt reactions across social media, with many fans reminiscing about the duo’s memorable run with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the bond they shared during their championship years.

A fan said:

jayce @luhjayceho those cleveland teams 😢

Another fan said:

RodOnlyTalksWWE @RodOnlyTalksWWE That Cleveland team genuinely love tf outta each other n it’s so cool to see 🔥

A fan commented:

Uncle Six🎭 @Davidz__S I’ve never seen a team love each other more than the 2016 CAVS. Bonds forged in blood fr

Another fan commented:

Orrvega @orrvega That 2016 Cavs team got so much aura still

Meanwhile, Smith officially announced his retirement from the NBA in 2020 after securing another championship alongside James, this time with the LA Lakers. As for James and Love, both remain active in the league, with James set to enter his 23rd NBA season.

