LeBron James hypes his "twin" Bryce James as he jams around with Savannah James and Zhuri in background

On Thursday, LeBron James shared a glimpse of his happy family on his social media. The Lakers star reposted a video from his son Bryce James' account to his Instagram story. It featured his son recording himself jamming and dancing to Anthony Hamilton's song "Best of Me" in front of a large mirror.
LeBron James' wife, Savannah, and his daughter Zhuri were also present, busy getting ready for the day. While Savannah remained busy fixing her hair, Zhuri checked the vibe with a move or two.
"My twin sliding to them good grooves!!" the Lakers star wrote in the caption and added a series of fire emojis.
After Bronny James, LeBron James' youngest son is also on the quest to find his place in the NBA.
LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, pens a heartfelt note for son Bryce on his big day
The James family had a big day last week. Bryce James graduated from Sierra Canyon High School.
On Friday, Savannah James posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram post from Bryce's graduation day. From a video of Bryce throwing his graduation hat to wholesome family pictures, the family bond dominated every frame.
Savannah James added a heartfelt note for Bryce, showering love on her youngest son, but not without embarrassing him with his family nickname.
"Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!! 🎓✨So proud of you and all the hard work you’ve done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕."
While Bryce sat and mingled with his peers on the graduation day, he had his family cheering him on. LeBron James, Bronny James and his daughter Zhuri were present for Bryce's celebratory day.
Bryce James won the state championship with Sierra Canyon High earlier this year in March. He committed to Arizona for his collegiate basketball.
