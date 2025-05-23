"Love you Stink" - Savannah James pens heartfelt note for Bryce James as LeBron James' family strikes pose to celebrate son's big day

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, watched their son, Bryce James, graduate from high school. On Bryce's big day at Sierra Canyon High School, the entire James family, including Zhuri and Bronny, showed up to witness the celebratory moment of Bryce.

Ad

Savannah made a special post dedicated to her son on his big day. On her Instagram post, she posted a series of family pictures along with a video of Bryce tossing his graduation cap with his classmates.

Moreover, Savannah James also penned an inspiring long message for her youngest son in the caption. The proud mother filled the caption with a series of heart emojis and even embarrassed her son by hilariously revealing his nickname;

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yesterday we celebrated @_justbryce as he walks into a new chapter of life!! 🎓✨So proud of you and all the hard work you’ve done to get to this point. This is only the beginning! Keep striving to be the absolute best version of you! Love you more than words can explain and so excited to see what the future has for you!! I love you Stink!! 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Bryce James was part of the Sierra Canyon High School that won the state championship in March. He will join the Arizona Wildcats for his collegiate basketball.

Savannah James gets honest about her sons' grades in school

Savannah James and April McDaniel are back for Season 4 of their "Everybody's Crazy" podcast. In the first episode of the new season, the co-hosts talked about relationships, accountability and family.

Ad

James has now seen two of her sons graduate, and the mother of three could be trusted with some valuable advice for parents. During the episode, a caller called asking for parenting advice for a mother with her child graduating.

"Obviously, I want the grades to be good, but I get it." Savannah said (Timestamp: 22:50). "We done. I'm done. So, just get across the stage."

Ad

"I'mma be honest. My kids have always been—had good grades, but like, you know, they are athletes. They like to play. School is like cause they got to go, so they did what they needed to do."

Given that James was discussing her children, it was unlikely she would stop there. She also noted that while her sons had never been "straight A" students, they were intelligent and had developed in a well-rounded manner.

Ad

Both Bronny and Bryce are standout student-athletes. Bronny has already joined his father as a teammate on the LA Lakers, while Bryce continues to chase his NBA dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More