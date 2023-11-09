LeBron James Museum: Location, tickets, and other details explored

The first and only LeBron James museum is set to open as announced by the LA Lakers superstar's family foundation. It will take a closer look at the "journey and milestones" of a kid from Akron to one of the greatest NBA players of all time. Let's take a look at the details of the museum that will be called LeBron James' Home Court.

As announced by the LeBron James Family Foundation, the museum is set to open on November 25 in Akron, Ohio. The facility is inside House Three Thirty located at 532 West Market Street.

The tickets for the museum are available at $23, which is fit for "The King." He wore the No. 23 for the majority of his NBA career. Kids under five years old can enter for free while operating hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Private tours will also be available for a group over 25, but they will need to be scheduled. For groups who want to tour the museum, they can call (+1) 330-572-2885. The proceeds from the museum will benefit the other programs of House Three Thirty.

According to CBS Sports, plans for the museum began last year after the opening of House Three Thirty. It's a venue place in Akron that LeBron James acquired back in 2020. He refurbished it and named it after the area code for Akron phone numbers.

Besides the museum, House Three Thirty already has a Starbucks and Chase Bank open inside. The plan is to add more stores like a clothing store, an ice cream parlor and a taco shop by the end of next year.

LeBron James, Lakers get blown out by Rockets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers lost their third straight game on Wednesday night and are 0-3 in their current four-game road trip. The Lakers visited the Houston Rockets, but were quickly blown out by the young team led by Jalen Green.

Green finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Alperen Sengun added 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists to get the 124-98 victory. James had 18 points and six rebounds for the Lakers and gave an honest opinion about their current injury problems.

"We can't build cohesion if we don't have our unit," James told reporters after the game. "It's that simple. We're very depleted in the injury side. I thought offensively, we did a good job of like sharing the ball offensively, early on. We just couldn't get in a rhythm offensively, and they were shooting the ball extremely well."

