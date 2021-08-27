LeBron James' NBA Top Shot card records highest all-time sale on marketplace

LeBron James has recorded another milestone on NBA Top Shot with his 2020 Finals card recording the highest sale ever on the platform's marketplace.

James has already been lording it over the NBA collectibles market for some time now. With one of his Top Shot cards now being sold at the incredible price of $230,023.00, the LA Lakers forward is seemingly on top in the digital collectibles market as well.

We now have a new No. 1 all-time top sale.



We now have a new No. 1 all-time top sale.

NBA Top Shot, a blockchain-based platform that showcases video highlights of the best players in the game, gives fans the opportunity to collect "moments" from actual games. It allows collectors to buy, sell and trade officially-licensed video highlights through their official website.

The record-breaking LeBron James moment sold on NBA Top Shot was from Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals. The video highlight shows former LA Lakers guard Alex Caruso passing the ball to James, who attacked the basket and slammed the ball home with panache and style.

The game was a crucial one that gave the LA Lakers the 2020 title and the franchise’s 17th championship. They are tied with the Boston Celtics, who also have 17 titles, for the all-time team record. It also marked LeBron James’ fourth NBA title.

LeBron James owns NBA Top Shot records

LeBron James #23 reacts after winning the 2020 NBA Championship.

LeBron James owns the four highest-selling moments on the NBA Top Shot marketplace platform. Three of those moments sold for more than $200,000, including the record-breaking digital card.

The sales of LeBron James’ cards are a testament to the drawing power of one of the greatest players to play the game.

A rookie card for #Lakers superstar LeBron James sold for a $5.2 million this week, a record for a basketball card. It also ties the record for any sports card sale ever.

In April, James’ 2003-04 Exquisite rookie card sold for a record $5.2 million, making it the highest-sold basketball card of all time. The trading card came from the former Cleveland Cavaliers forward’s debut season.

"With so few becoming available and demand increasing by the day, this card is becoming the crown jewel of all sports card investing,"said trading card marketplace PWCC.

A living legend who has been laying waste to the league’s all-time career records in recent years, LeBron James is one of the NBA’s top draws.

The four-time MVP’s collectibles will remain among the most sought after in the eyes of collectors. The NBA Top Shot card featuring one of his signature Finals moments is likely to be topped someday, especially as James is expected to add to his stacked resume of accomplishments in the coming seasons.

