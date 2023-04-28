LeBron James nears another Kareem-Abdul Jabbar record in Game 6 against Grizzlies

LeBron James' longevity has helped him set and break records throughout his career, making him one of the greatest NBA players to grace the hardwood. This season, James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, and he has the potential to break another record that's held by the former LA Laker center.

Prior to the All-Star weekend, James had the opportunity to make history when he broke the all-time scoring record held by Kareem. He did it against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the moment was celebrated throughout the entire world. This time, LeBron could come close to something similar.

Abdul-Jabbar currently holds the record for not losing a playoff series when holding a two-game lead at any point. He is 32-0, which is the first all-time, according to ESPN. James, on the other hand, is 30-0, making him second all-time in the NBA. But that could turn 31-0 tonight if they eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers currently hold the lead in their first-round series against the Grizzlies with 3-2. They have a chance to upset their opponent tonight on their homecourt.

Aside from LeBron James, who are the others that hasn't lost a playoff series when holding a 2-0 record?

As mentioned above, Kareem is the first all-time in this situation. His talent and winning ways have given him a chance to be first on this record. LeBron James trails him and could add to his record if they win tonight. But the Grizzlies have proven to be a tough matchup against the Lakers and it could take a lot more for them to lose.

Coming in at the third spot is Derek Fisher, who's 29-0 in these situations. He's best known for being one of the key players that helped Kobe Bryant in his championship quests. Following him is Magic Johnson, who has a 28-0 record and played with Kareem in Los Angeles in the 1980's.

The similarity that this list has is that most of the players on this list have played with the Lakers at some point in their careers.

Stephen A. Smith wants LeBron James to step up for Game 6

Stephen A. Smith is usually one of the harshest critics in basketball. He isn't shy in sharing his opinion and won't back down in any situation. Prior to tonight's Game 6 bout between the Lakers and Grizzlies, Smith shared that the championship era for LeBron and Los Angeles will be over if they lose.

"I believe that if the Los Angeles Lakers lose this game, they not only lose this series, but the LeBron James championship era in LA comes to an end. I think this is it. You don’t win it this year. You don’t find a way to get it done, I don’t see the future being brighter." Smith said.

