LeBron James opens up on managing ankle injury after being sidelined vs Bucks

LA Lakers star LeBron James is on the sidelines for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks as he is dealing with an ankle injury. The Lakers are fighting for better positioning as the playoffs approach. They are currently ninth in the Western Conference, making them a potential Play-In team.

The LA Lakers recently won against the Indiana Pacers, with four players scoring more than 20 points. However, the game was close, and James had to play 38 minutes for the team to get their 39th win of the season. Due to the time he spent on the court, he is now dealing with left ankle soreness.

Before their game against the Bucks, James gave an update on how he could better manage his injuries as the team couldn't afford him missing games at this time of the season.

"I have to be very strategic and smart of how I manage the rest of the season with my ankle/foot in order to get to the finish line. Whatever line that lies ahead," James said on a text via TNT's Chris Haynes.

The injuries that the star forward has suffered isn't a surprise. James has gotten more ankle issues since joining the Lakers, which could be a result of the wear-and-tear that his body has endured. As an athlete still playing at the top of his game after two decades, he's expected to experience certain injuries.

The Lakers could still outshine other teams in the Play-In tournament, if that's where they finish in the standings. However, they'll have to rely on James again to potentially lead them to a postseason appearance.

How has the Lakers performed without LeBron James this season?

LeBron James has been quite active this season, only missing his 10th game of the year as the Lakers take on the Bucks. Even with his absence, the team has performed quite well.

The Lakers have a record of 5-4 this season whenever James isn't with them. They've also played against a few of the best teams in the league without their All-Star forward. They won against the Bucks in their March 8 matchup without James as D'Angelo Russell took over the game and had a 44-point eruption.

The LA team also won against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1. What's even more surprising is that James wasn't the only star to miss the game. Anthony Davis also wasn't present, while the Celtics had a healthy squad when they faced their rivals. It was Austin Reaves who took care of business and scored 32 points for the win.

It's clear that the Lakers' supporting cast are capable of stepping up when the team and James need them the most.

