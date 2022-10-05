“I am hysterical…What I do practice self-care is I sleep” – LeBron James opens up on his personal traits and lifestyle over a podcast 'Let's Taco 'Bout It' initiated by ‘I Promise’ school students

LeBron James' 'I Promise' school is one of the most incredible achievements ever put together by a professional athlete. Ever since the school opened in 2019, James has provided quality education to at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The public school has continued to make headlines for all the right reasons. James has received widespread praise for his work.

Going into his 20th NBA season, James has reiterated that he plans to play with both of his sons. In order for that to be possible, LeBron James will have to keep himself in great shape.

James appeared on the first episode of 'Let's Taco 'Bout It'! podcast, which is hosted by students at the 'I Promise School'. He touched on everything from his daily habits to his love for being "the funny guy". King James was very candid about his lifestyle.

"What I do to practice self-care is I sleep. I love to sleep. I have to get my 8 hours of sleep, 8 hours plus! I think that's the best way to re-energize your body, re-energize your mind, re-energize your spirit, reenergize everything."

James knows a thing or two about self-care. In fact, it was revealed back in 2016 that James spends over $1 million annually to keep himself in shape. At the time, James proudly proclaimed that he feels better at 31-years-old than he did at 19.

LeBron James The Funny Guy

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

LeBron explained over the course of the episode that he absolutely loves making people laugh. Specifically, he enjoys scaring people. it's safe to say that he's a big fan of Halloween.

"I am hysterical. I love to laugh and joke. And make jokes and scare people throughout the day. I like to hide behind doors, and when you walking by.. boo! Scare you and all that type of stuff."

James' ability to be the 'funny guy' in the locker room could help the team this season, according to Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. During a recent interview, O'Neal explained that LeBron does a great job of keeping his teammates loose in the locker room. If James is able to keep his teammates feeling good about themselves, things will go much smoother this season.

As the Lakers look to bounce back after an awful 2021-22 season, LeBron James will need to be firing on all cylinders. Just this week, the team had a lackluster preseason debut against the Sacramento Kings. They lost 105-75 to the Kings on Monday night. LeBron James mustered just fours points and shot 0-for-7 from the field.

With time running out before the start of the season, we want to hear from you! Do you think LeBron and the Lakers will make it into the playoffs this season? Vote in our poll below!

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Lakers make the playoffs? Yes No 0 votes so far