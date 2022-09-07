NBA Rumors: LeBron James can reunite with the Cleveland Cavaliers under the right circumstances

LeBron James has had a storied career and could retire today and go down as one of the game's greatest players. Originally drafted first overall by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA draft, James spent 11 years in Cleveland over two stints.

James famously returned to Cleveland in 2014, following a four-year run with the Miami Heat, where he won two titles. In 2016, he won his third title, which was the first in Cavaliers history. He departed for the LA Lakers in 2018 and picked up his fourth title in 2020.

While James has said he would like to play with his son, Cavaliers reporter Chris Fedor has not ruled out a potential return to Cleveland, saying:

"I think they'd be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms, terms that are very different from the ones he came back to in 2014. When you acquire LeBron, there are a lot of things that go with that.

"He wants power. He wants to help make decisions over the roster and people that are hired within the organization. He wants to be at the center of everything and have a team built around his strengths and things along those lines."

On the "HoopsHype" podcast, Fedor said the Cavaliers may not hand James the keys the way they did in 2014:

"The Cavaliers would not sign up for that kind of situation. They feel good about what they have here, especially with the addition of Donovan Mitchell. Back in 2014, they needed a savior and needed LeBron to come back and take them to a different level."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“I think they’d [Cavs] be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms.”



(via @MikeAScotto, hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier…) Chris Fedor on a possible LeBron reunion in Cleveland:“I think they’d [Cavs] be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms.”(via @ChrisFedor Chris Fedor on a possible LeBron reunion in Cleveland:“I think they’d [Cavs] be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms.”(via @ChrisFedor, @MikeAScotto, hoopshype.com/lists/cavalier…) https://t.co/B6OvqDe5Lm

Despite James being, by far, the greatest player in Cavaliers history, the organization wouldn't be wise to hand him the keys again.

ames is still playing at a high level, but he will also be either 39 or 40 when he next hits free agency, depending on if he picks up his player option for 2024-2025. The Cavaliers have a young, talented roster that could, theoretically, be together for the next decade. Tearing that core wouldn't be smart, however, if they are able to add James to that core, they could likely be back in title contention.

LeBron James has expressed a desire to play with his son

Many have speculated on whether LeBron James will retire in Cleveland or Los Angeles. But he has said he'd like to play with his son, Bronny James, before retiring. He recently added that he would like to play with his younger son, Bryce James, who will be draft eligible when LeBron is 43.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, but could he want to play with Bryce as well? LeBron James has made it clear that he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, but could he want to play with Bryce as well?lakersnation.com/lakers-news-le… https://t.co/20D04qiiTX

As things currently stand, his goal of playing with Bronny seems more realistic, however, it is hard to write James off in any scenario. While it is possible that the Lakers or Cavaliers will end up with Bronny, another team could draft him with the hope of landing his father.

If James is playing at a high level, he could be the final piece needed for contention for a team, particularly if he is willing to play on a minimum contract to make his wish come true. If he is no longer playing at a high level, the revenue created by a potential retirement tour with the father-son duo on the roster could make it worth it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein