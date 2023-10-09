'LeBron James pretending like he watches the WNBA': NBA fans troll Lakers star for hyping up New York Liberty's French star Marine Johannes

LeBron James was in attendance at the WNBA Finals Game 1 between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. Marine Johannes, the French national player from Liberty, caught LeBron’s attention for her sniper-like three-point shooting. 'The King' was in awe of Johannes’ long-range shooting and he took to social media to praise the shooting guard.

Reacting to one video of Marine making difficult shots from the three-point in Steph Curry fashion, James wrote,

“She got a CANNON!!!! The 1 leg going left got me out my seat!!”

However, NBA fans on X were not buying any of that and trolled the four-time NBA champion on social media.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis share a lighthearted moment on court

There is perhaps little to no doubt that LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still dominating opposition coaches' playbooks. LeBron is the oldest active player in the league and Curry is not young anymore. However, they are still two of the superstars who have not let age affect their greatness.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were facing each other in their first preseason game on Sunday. With the mileage on his body, James chose not to play the preseason game and sat out. After the game, he was seen talking and laughing while covering his mouth with Curry.

They were later joined by Anthony Davis. Many fans guessed that the trio were probably talking about the 2024 Paris Olympics. There has been news that the NBA scoring leader has been recruiting the top NBA players to play for Team USA at the Olympics next year. The decision might have come after Team USA’s poor performance in the FIBA World Cup.

LeBron James is entering his 21st season and still, age doesn’t seem to have affected his athleticism. He remains one of the best players in the league and is playing at an unprecedented level. How far the Lakers go would definitely depend on LeBron’s health.