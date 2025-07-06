"LeBron James put the fear of GS into his blood" - NBA fans erupt as Bronny James sits out for Summer League clash with Warriors

NBA fans reacted to Bronny James skipping the LA Lakers' 2025 California Classic Summer League opener against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Lakers Nation senior writer, Matthew Peralta, posted a picture and a video of Bronny courtside in his casual attire.

The son of the Laker superstar LeBron James had trained with the Lakers' Summer League team. Last Wednesday, Bronny was on the roster list for the Summer League announced by the Lakers and was expected to suit up for the opener.

Bronny James being out of the opener wasn't received well by the NBA fans. A fan was disappointed that Bronny let go of the big opportunity.

"This is literally his moment to shine, so why isn't he playing?" the fan wrote.

Jose @JoseLAL23 LINK This is literally his moment to shine, so why isn't he playing?

Some disappointed fans were upset because of Bronny's absence and decided not to watch the game.

"Yea turning this sh** off now," the fan wrote.

ADOT @GetDaGat3 LINK Yea turning this sh** off now

"We don't get to see bronny or our only draft pick. So annoying man."

d. @824ever_ LINK We don't get to see bronny or our only draft pick. So annoying man

A fan hilariously trolled LeBron James, too.

"BUM. Bron put the fear of GS into his blood lol."

GoldenRadar @CurryGotIt415 LINK BUM. Bron put the fear of GS into his blood lol

A fan alleged load management from Bronny James and demanded that he play in the Summer League.

"Load managing Summer League 💀💀."

House 💥 @HouseLakersSD LINK Load managing Summer League 💀💀

"That’s bullshit like his ass is some kind of superstar get ur ass in there and play!!!"

JcTheOne24 @JcOne24 LINK That’s bullshit like his ass is some kind of superstar get ur ass in there and play!!!

An upset fan demanded that the Lakers trade both LeBron and Bronny James.

Bronny James reveals message from dad LeBron James about trade rumors

LeBron James opted into the last year of his contract with the LA Lakers. However, even after the move, trade rumors around the superstar have not died down.

But earlier this week, Bronny James told reporters that he avoids social media and got to know about trade rumors about his father from one of his friends on a phone call.

When asked if he had spoken to his superstar father about his future in LA, Bronny revealed that he doesn't speak to his father about it.

"We don't really talk about it much," Bronny said per ESPN. "I think when stuff like that does come up, he just tells me to not worry about it, to not even pay attention to it [and] just lock into what you have going on right now. And that's what's going to get me better and to keep me focused. I think it's good that he tells me to not pay attention to that stuff."

After LeBron James picked up his player option, his agent, Rich Paul, said that the Lakers star wanted to compete for a championship, while also understanding that the Lakers wanted to prepare for the future. Paul also added that he wanted to "evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career."

