LeBron James reveals his strict ritual for family members attending NBA Finals

LeBron James' team reaching the NBA Finals was once the norm in the NBA. The four-time NBA champion has made the finals 10 times in his career, including eight consecutive times. The LA Lakers star going "Zero Dark 30" in his prime was a ritual to get in the zone.

Ad

James recently revealed another rule he followed during the NBA Finals. In a conversation with Steve Nash on "Mind the Game," the NBA superstar said he had a strict policy for his family attending finals games.

"I never let my family come to a Finals game unless it was a closeout game," James said on Thursday. "If we were up 3-1, or it was 3-3 or like Game 7 in the 2016 Finals, my family didn’t come until Game 7. It was just, I didn’t want to change anything. Obviously if we had an opportunity to close out that final game, the family would be there."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James added that he didn't want his family to accompany him during road matchuops because he was focused on his teammates and the next game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"And then if something happened in the stands with my family, it would very easily knock me out of my lockdown zone," James said. "Now, I can’t be as locked in as I want to because some idiot said something to my wife or my kids or my mom. Unless it was the closeout game, my family stayed home. And that’s how I always kept it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James is tied with Jerry West for fourth place for most NBA Finals games played (55), averaging 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

LeBron James reveals an important lesson he learned from Pat Riley during NBA Finals

The noise around the NBA Finals is just like the All-Star Weekend, except for the difference in intensity. Players need as much rest as they can for some of the biggest games of their careers, and practicing and media availability could be tiring.

Ad

LeBron James has done it many times in his career. He is arguably the best player at blocking the noise and staying focused during crunch time.

"It’s like All-Star Weekend all over again, and it can be annoying," James said on Thursday, via "Mind the Game." As much as it is annoying, you know, just take full advantage of it because it’s not promised that you can get there every year, or multiple years."

Ad

The Lakers star also revealed the biggest lesson he learned from Pat Riley when he was with the Miami Heat.

"That’s one of the things I learned from Pat Riley," James said. "He just always was saying, ‘Listen, we’re here for a reason. We’re here to do a job. Enjoy it. But keep the main thing the main thing."

Ad

James reached four consecutive NBA Finals with the Heat, winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More