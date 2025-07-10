LeBron James shares special message in Spanish to mark his return to LA

LeBron James had a special message for the fans to mark his return to LA. On Thursday, the Lakers' superstar delivered the message to his fans on X.

Bron wrote the message in Spanish, in which he declared his return to Los Angeles and seemed to be referring to seeing someone.

"¡Benito! Estoy en el aeropuerto de Los Ángeles ahora mismo, ¡voy a verte! Me enteré de lo que tienes planeado para mañana por la noche. 👀. LFG! 🔥🔥🔥🫡," James tweeted.

Here is an English translation of his tweet.

"Benito! I'm at Los Angeles airport right now, I'm coming to see you! I heard about what you have planned for tomorrow night. 👀. Let's go! 🔥🔥🔥🫡"

LeBron is making the most of his offseason after the Lakers' first-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers star shared clips of himself golfing on social media and accepted that he has a long way to go in golf.

"LeDuolingo": Fans react to LeBron James' special Spanish message

The fans online had mixed reactions to LeBron James' special Spanish message. Some fans attempted to decipher the intended recipient of the message, while others mocked the Lakers superstar for composing his message in a different language.

"LeDuolingo," a fan said.

"4 years and miami and 8 years in LA and thats all u got? Jesus 😂 legoogle translate," another fan said.

"Definitely used google translate," another fan said.

"He turned dominican to escape the Lakers 💔🥀," another fan said.

A few fans filled in the others with the context behind the message.

"For the ppl that don’t know, he’s in PR right now. He’s going to his concert tomorrow," one fan said.

"BRON X BAD BUNNY?!!!" another fan said.

While LeBron is enjoying his offseason, some fans are concerned about his future with the Purple and Gold. The four-time NBA Champion opted in on his player option on June 29, something which he has never done in the past.

This caused concern among the fans about James' future. Moreover, the Lakers star's agent and best friend, Rich Paul, also released a cryptic statement soon after his opt-in, where he thanked the Lakers' owners, which further fueled the doubts.

