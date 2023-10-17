"Prepping for this week's opponent": LeBron James simulates Browns vs. Colts on EA Madden before declaring NFL picks

Besides being knowledgeable about the game of basketball, LeBron James has made it known that football is also one of his strong suits. Despite never playing in the NFL, that didn't stop James from showcasing his football knowledge ahead of the previous stretch of games by naming his choice of winners.

Ahead of the next slate of games, James has taken the time to do some research via EA Madden before naming his picks, as per the NBA star's Instagram story.

"Prepping for this week's opponent @ ClevelandBrowns"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James' Instagram Story Post

In James' story, he chose to simulate a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts. Additionally, the Lakers star is an Akron, Ohio native which is just south of downtown Cleveland. It'll be interesting to see which team James sides with as his winner pick.

Two NBA players name LeBron James and Zion Williamson to their NFL team

Speaking of NBA players who can transition their skillset and physique to the NFL, LeBron James and Zion Williamson were picked the most. Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV and Utah Jazz forward Talen Horton-Tucker mentioned in an NBA article by Mark Medina why they would pick those two stars.

Horton-Tucker described James and Williamson as two challenging athletes to defend in football due to their athleticism and physicality.

"LeBron and Zion, probably," Horton-Tucker said. "They are super athletes. LeBron would probably be a big tight end. Zion would be a defensive end. LeBron would be a big target to throw the ball. Zion would be somebody that would try to blitz you and sack you.

"There are not too many other guys that come to mind."

Meanwhile, Walker IV picked LeBron James for his versatile nature that can translate well to football. Additionally, he also mentioned how Zion Williamson would prove too difficult to slow down because of his strength.

"LeBron is a super athlete," Walker IV said. "He could be a wide receiver, tight end, safety, cornerback, it doesn't matter. The dude could do everything. He'd be too big, too strong and too athletic. What are you going to do with him? It's almost impossible since cornerbacks are not that tall.

"Zion would be unstoppable," Walker added. "You could put Zion at almost any position. He's so strong. He would be a tight end, not a linebacker. He has more of an offensive game. He's not defensive-oriented."

It makes sense why LeBron James and Zion Williamson were named by NBA players as they look capable of making the necessary transition.