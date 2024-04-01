LeBron James slams "LeBrick" narrative after producing better efficiency from 3 than Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving

Despite being arguably the NBA's greatest player of all time, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has never been considered an elite 3-point shooter. That has resulted in him facing scrutiny, including being labeled "LeBrick" by his naysayers. However, James has flipped the script in Year 21, outshooting some of the league's top guards.

During Sunday's 116-104 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets, James delivered perhaps the top shooting performance of his career. He finished with a game-high 40 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a career-high-tying nine 3s on 76.5% shooting.

The 20-time All-Star shot 90.0% from deep on 10 attempts, boosting his season 3-point percentage to a career-high 41.6% on 5.3 attempts per game. His previous career-high was 40.6% in the 2012-13 season with the Miami Heat. However, he only attempted 3.3 3pg that season.

Amid his career-best 3-point shooting season, James is shooting more efficiently than Golden State Warriors sharpshooters Steph Curry (40.3%) and Klay Thompson (38.2%). Curry is widely considered the greatest 3-point shooter ever, while Thompson isn't too far behind.

Additionally, the four-time MVP has a more efficient 3-point shooting mark than his former co-star, Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving (41.1%).

Notably, all three are taking and making more 3s than James. Nonetheless, his efficiency is a testament to his continued improvement at age 39.

LeBron James on his lights-out 3-point shooting performance against Brooklyn

After catching fire against the Nets on Sunday, LeBron James touched on his improved 3-point shooting efficiency, highlighting his rigorous work ethic.

“I put in a lot of time working on my craft,” James said.

However, despite maintaining an All-NBA level in his 21st season, the four-time NBA champion hinted that his career could soon come to a close.

“Not very long. I’m not going to play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure,” James said when asked how long he plans to continue playing. “I don’t know when that door will close, but I don’t have much time left.”

With Sunday's victory, the Lakers (42-33) maintained their ninth-placed position in the Western Conference. They trail the seventh and eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings (43-31) and Phoenix Suns (43-31) by just 1.5 games. So, they still have room for improvement over their final seven games.

However, LA is 3.5 games behind the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (45-29). Thus, it's unlikely it will avoid the play-in tournament.

Given their placement in the standings, the Lakers aren't viewed as serious title contenders. However, they could be dark horses if they can get into the playoffs, with James and his co-star Anthony Davis playing at an elite level.

The Lakers' level of postseason success will likely play a large role in James' decision about his future.

