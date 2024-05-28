LeBron James' son Bronny James sends fans into frenzy after declining all NBA workouts except Lakers & Suns: "Nepo baby being picky?"

Bronny James is one of the biggest names in the 2024 NBA draft due to being LeBron James’ son. There is skepticism about Bronny being an NBA-ready player worthy of getting selected, but he is making some bold moves regarding his future.

James has declined eight individual team workouts with franchises that want a closer look at him ahead of the June 26 draft, according to NBA insider Shams Charania on Tuesday.

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns are the only teams confirmed to still have a workout with Bronny. LeBron’s connection with the Lakers makes sense, but Phoenix is an interesting team showing interest.

Phoenix viewing Bronny James as a serious prospect gives him momentum after concerns that no teams would be interested in using a pick on him. James only played 25 college games at USC, averaging 19.3 minutes, due to a heart issue that delayed his basketball progress.

The uncertainty about his NBA future and the confidence to decline workouts led to a fan calling out Bronny for being a “nepo baby” and using that to his advantage.

Another user felt it was a bad look for Bronny to talk about wanting to distance himself from LeBron’s influence, yet turn down workouts for all but two teams, including the one his father plays for:

"I'm mixed about this because Bronny James said he wants to be treated as his own player but then turns around and declines 8 teams. Feels like he’s relying on Lebron James."

The Suns and Lakers also received criticism for being willing to use a pick on Bronny at the expense of more proven prospects. One user even felt it was enough to further condemn them as bad front offices.

There's a strong risk associated with drafting Bronny James in the first round. Many will call out a team’s front office for prioritizing LeBron’s son, especially since he hasn't proven he’s on the same level as other draft prospects.

Suns fans getting excited about Bronny James improving chances of landing LeBron

Bronny James has expressed a desire to thrive in the NBA without his father LeBron James involved, but they will always be linked. LeBron has often said that playing with Bronny before he retired would be a dream scenario.

Phoenix Suns fans are expressing some positives to drafting Bronny as a way to improve the team's chances of landing LeBron.

Another user spoke about the wild scenario of Kevin Durant and LeBron potentially being on the same team at the ends of their legendary careers:

"Bron & KD team up for a “Last Dance” run at a championship #WeWillBeThere."

There was another positive reaction taking the optimistic side of such a risk in the draft. The X user tweeted that a late first-round pick is worth the investment in Bronny due to the positives that could play out.

