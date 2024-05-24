NBA draft season is in full swing with the combine in the rearview and prospect workouts taking place. Given the relative weakness of this year’s crop, our 2024 NBA mock draft is as fluid and unpredictable as any draft in recent history. Though there isn’t a franchise-changing talent, there are plenty of players with some star upside or solid role-player projections.

This 2024 NBA mock draft is predictive and a combination of my own player evaluations and synthesizing available intel around the league.

1. Atlanta Hawks - Alex Sarr, C, Perth

Despite making the play-in this season, the Hawks shot up to the top of the 2024 draft. The Hawks are in a state of transition with rumors swirling around the status of Trae Young, Clint Capela and the rest of the roster. After an abysmal defensive season, it makes sense to add a prospect with All-Defensive upside in Sarr.

Alex Sarr is the undisputed no.1 in our 2024 NBA Mock Draft

Sarr boasts rare movement skills for a seven-footer, showcasing the switchability, ground coverage and pick-and-roll coverage versatility of an elite modern defender. He flashes tantalizing dribbling, passing and shooting at times and will benefit from added strength at the pro level. As the highest ceiling prospect in the class, the Hawks should be comfortable making Sarr the top pick in 2024.

2. Washington Wizards - Nikola Topic, PG, Red Star

The Wizards land their point guard of the future in Topic. They’ve built a collection of impressive talent on the wing in Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, and Bilal Coulibaly. A star table setter would unlock those three and the rest of the roster and Topic sports that kind of initiator upside.

Questions exist surrounding Topic’s shooting, defensive ability, and his recent injury history. His production as an 18-year-old primary handler in a pro league is undeniable; Topic burns defenders to the paint with a great burst, finishes with touch and sprays passes to his teammates in the pick-and-roll. Washington will hope Topic develops into a star in the backcourt and a staple of their rebuild.

3. Houston Rockets - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky

Houston shot up the draft order after a fortunate lottery draw. They’re in a position to add to their treasure trove of young talent and will likely search for a player who complements Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jalen Green and the rest of their emerging core.

Reed Sheppard jumps from no.8 to no. 3 in our 2024 NBA Mock Draft thanks to impressive performances at the combine

Sheppard might lack the high-end athletic tools and creation to become a star on-ball engine but Houston already has their potential stars in place. Sheppard is an elite spacer, transition/off-ball passer and a heady defender who doesn’t need the ball to thrive. For the Rockets, he could function as a play finisher around Sengun and the hubs or a secondary playmaker. His offensive skillset above all makes him a plausible fit here.

4. San Antonio Spurs - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky

Rob Dillingham is electric on the offensive end of the floor, dazzling with his special handle, shotmaking touch and ambitious playmaking. His frame is cause for some concern but Dillingham’s talent is undeniable with the skill and feel of an All-Star offensive piece in the making.

Dillingham might be the best off-ball player of the elite guards in this draft, pairing him seamlessly with Victor Wembanyama. He loves to sprint around screens and move into open gaps and would feast off of the immense defensive attention Wembanyama garners. And Wembanyama’s transcendent defense lessens the burden on Dillingham on that end of the floor.

5. Detroit Pistons - Zaccharie Risacher, F, Bourg

Detroit would be fortunate if Risacher fell to their pick as some project the French wing to go as high as one to Atlanta. The Pistons must add reliable spacing around Cade Cunningham as all of their top prospects — Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson — are currently shaky shooters.

Zaccharie Risacher rises to no.5 and is a perfect fit for Detroit Pistons in our 2024 NBA mock draft

Risacher’s upside isn’t as high as others in the draft. He lacks the elite athletic tools, skills or feel to project any kind of star ceiling. That’s just fine for the Pistons, though, who need steady complementary players to round out their young core. Risacher’s movement shooting, cutting, and perimeter defense all add to the rest of the roster’s skills.

6. Charlotte Hornets - Ron Holland, F, Ignite

The Hornets constructed their hopeful backcourt of the future, pairing two dynamic offensive threats in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. To complement them, Charlotte drafts Holland to bolster the defensive backbone. He’s the best athlete in the draft with All-NBA defensive upside both on and off of the ball.

Holland feasts in transition as a lead handler and a gunner, pairing with Ball’s tendency to push on the break. He’ll add value as a slasher and playmaker as he develops his creation. If Holland develops a reliable three-point jumper, the Hornets could see him become a regular All-Star with high two-way impact.

7. Portland Trailblazers - Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

Donovan Clingan anchored an elite UConn defense during his two college seasons, turning off the water regardless of his opponent throughout the tournament. He’s one of the safer bets in the draft as his size, length, timing and technique all point to a serious rim protection upside. Clingan improved his mobility this season, adding to his defensive versatility.

Donovan Clingan is no.7 on our 2024 NBA mock draft

Portland lacks a true defensive spine with the more offensively-slanted Deandre Ayton at center. Clingan may never become an All-Star level player, but we know how valuable strong paint defense can be. He’s not much of an offensive threat, though Clingan should function as a play-finisher for Scoot Henderson and the rest of Portland’s handlers.

8. San Antonio Spurs - Stephon Castle, F/G, UConn

After drafting a high-ceiling guard in the top four, the Spurs look to Castle to round out their wing room. Though reports indicate Castle views himself as a point guard, the high-feel swingman showcased ample off-ball skill as a connective passer, cutter and defender on a dominant UConn team in year one.

If Castle is to develop into a true point guard, he must improve as a shooter and a scoring threat so defenses can’t play off of him and take away his passing. Throwing lobs to Victor Wembanyama of all people would aid Castle’s development here as he earns early minutes via passing and defense.

9. Memphis Grizzlies - Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

Most lottery teams aren’t as stacked as the Grizzlies who find themselves in the top 10 due to comical injury luck. With their stars set in place, Memphis will likely covet prospects who fit with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr and Desmond Bane. Knecht is a ready-made offensive threat who doesn’t need the ball to thrive.

Knecht is one of the draft’s older prospects and his defense is a point of concern. Memphis can afford to draft more NBA-ready players to stack cost-controlled rotation pieces as they push for a title. Knecht slots in seamlessly as an off-ball attacker, punishing defenses with his dynamic shot creation and secondary playmaking.

10. Utah Jazz - Cody Williams, F, Colorado

Danny Ainge’s plan for the Jazz feels nebulous; are they angling to tank over the next few years or go all in on a star in the trade market? Regardless, continuing to pile up high-ceiling talent will be a priority. Utah’s defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed last season so Williams makes sense given his great movement skills, length and defensive activity.

Williams’ offense needs time to develop as his outside shooting, ball-handling and creation tools aren’t yet refined. Utah has the luxury of an innovative head coach in Will Hardy who would enjoy scheming up looks to move Williams downhill into position to score with his feathery touch around the hoop.

11. Chicago Bulls - Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

The Bulls exist in a place of perpetual mediocrity. They’re too good to contend for a top pick in any given draft yet not talented enough to make noise in the comparatively weak Eastern Conference. Therefore, they must search for high-end star talent to move the needle toward relevance.

Isaiah Collier falls to 11th in our 2024 NBA Mock draft but he will be perfect alongside Coby White

Collier’s upside rivals anyone in this class as one of the premier initiator bets. He struggles with turnovers and consistent shotmaking but his elite advantage creation, dynamic driving and high-level passing flashes indicate true initiator upside. Pairing Collier with Coby White would form one of the East’s most exciting young backcourts.

12. OKC Thunder - Kyle Filipowski, F/C, Duke

Kyle Filipowski’s strength and offensive versatility should make him a useful offensive piece in the NBA. He projects as an immediately impactful passer from all over the floor with the handle to punish lax defenses. How he holds up on the defensive end and where he lands as a shooter will factor into his ultimate ceiling.

OKC notably lacked size and physicality on the interior this season, trotting out fringe rotation players next to Chet Holmgren. Adding Filipowski would inject physicality on both ends of the floor and improve the Thunder’s matchup against bigger teams while maintaining offensive firepower.

13. Sacramento Kings - Matas Buzelis, F, Ignite

Sacramento capitalizes on Buzelis’ fall here, snatching a prospect who some project to land in the top five. Buzelis’ combination of skills and tools is some of the most intriguing in the entire draft — he’s a relentlessly aggressive slasher with rare mobility at 6’10 who flashes secondary rim protection.

Outside of Keegan Murray, the Kings are bereft of forward help. Relying on the aging Harrison Barnes especially costs them on the defensive end. Buzelis’ interior defensive upside fits well with a more ground-bound center in Domantas Sabonis, aiding Keegan Murray who excels defending the perimeter.

14. Portland Trailblazers - Tidjane Salaun, F, Cholet

The Blazers pick a raw, high-upside project to complement their earlier pick of the safer Donovan Clingan in the top 10. They’re still in talent acquisition mode, lacking high-end talent on the wing. Salaun will take time to develop, especially on offense, but he’s one of the youngest players in the draft and continues to provide good play for a pro team.

If his development breaks right, Salaun’s lightning-quick twitch athleticism, height, wingspan and relentless motor will make him a disruptive off-ball wing defender. He’s a solid bet to space the floor reliably with plenty of room to grow into more of a secondary threat as he matures.

15. Miami Heat - Ja’Kobe Walter, G, Baylor

The Heat take a swing on a falling freshman here, banking on Walter’s shooting and athletic tools to mold him into a useful NBA player. With one of the league’s best player development staff, Miami would work to develop Walter’s defensive consistency and off-the-bounce game on the offensive end to fully maximize his shooting gifts.

Will Miami Heat unearth another gem in Ja'Kobe Walter at 15?

16. Philadelphia 76ers - Jared McCain, G, Duke

As the 76ers continue to chase elusive deep playoff success, they’ll want to add synergistic youth next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. McCain’s elite shotmaking and sturdy pick-and-roll operation render him as one of the safer offensive options in the class; he would fit cleanly playing off-ball and exploiting advantages Embiid and Maxey create for him.

17. New Orleans Pelicans - Kel’el Ware, C, Indiana

Reports indicate Jonas Valanciunas will be on his way out of New Orleans this offseason. The Pelicans struggled to defend the rim this year and Ware boasts shot-blocking upside due to his elite physical tools and size. There’s some potential spacing ceiling as well for Ware which would be a massive addition playing next to Zion Williamson,

18. Orlando Magic - Bub Carrington, G, Pittsburgh

Orlando desperately needs to add dynamic three-point shooters to the roster, especially after Cleveland packed the paint against them in their playoff series. Carrington is one of the draft’s youngest prospects, oozing with shooting talent both on and off of the ball. His jumper, creative ballhandling and playmaking could make him an offensive weapon as he develops physically.

19. Toronto Raptors - Yves Missi, C, Baylor

Entrenched in a rebuild, Toronto should look to stack more high-upside talent alongside Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick. Missi profiles as one of the draft’s best athletes, skying above the rim to block shots and dunk the ball on offense. His preternatural movement skills could lead to a significant defensive upside as Toronto’s defensive anchor big of the future.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers - Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The back-to-back national player of the year dominated the NCAA tournament field, impressing decision-makers within the NBA. As the Cavaliers are rumored to move on from Jarrett Allen, adding Edey to bolster their center rotation and add girth next to Evan Mobley makes sense here.

Zach Edey's formidable offense will form a scary tandem with Jarrett Allen as per our 2024 NBA mock draft

21. New Orleans Pelicans - Devin Carter, G, Providence

Devin Carter projects as one of the draft’s top three and D guards, equipped to glue to ball screens, jump passes and protect the rim. Carter’s offense leaped this past season as he expanded his versatile on-ball shotmaking scope. New Orleans still could use another guard or two in the rotation to supplement CJ McCollum and Carter would impact winning from day one.

22. Phoenix Suns - DaRon Holmes II, C, Dayton

The Suns roster was devoid of big man play last season and Jusuf Nurkic continuing to age won’t help that predicament. Holmes offers rare handling fluidity and offensive versatility, initiating actions from the perimeter and threatening as a shooter and paint scorer. Phoenix would benefit from his two-way play immediately.

23. Milwaukee Bucks - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado

Milwaukee’s lack of quality depth on the wing caught up to them this past season. Da Silva provides a true dribble-pass-shoot skillset at 6’9 and would slot well into the Bucks’ offense. He’ll contribute in year one on both ends of the floor, something the title-hopeful Bucks will likely value.

Tristan Da Silva could be potent weapon for Milwaukee at no.23

24. New York Knicks - Tyler Smith, F, Ignite

Smith adds another offensive weapon in New York as a 6’11 sniper with a high offensive ceiling. He cashes threes off of movement and the dribble with some plausible driving and rim protection upside. The Knicks’ excellent depth allows them to swing on longer-term projects and wait for them to develop into contributors like they did with Miles McBride, for example.

25. New York Knicks - Dillon Jones, G/F, Weber State

The Knicks swing on a funky creator prospect with their second of back-to-back picks. Jones plays a throwback style, bludgeoning defenders with his strength and craft while picking apart defenses with his inside-out playmaking chops. Jones would inject offensive firepower to a Knicks roster that sometimes struggles to create good offense outside of Jalen Brunson.

26. Washington Wizards - Nikola Djurisic, F/G, Mega

Djurisic’s recent performance in the Adriatic League and the NBA combine continues to turn eyes within the league. The league always values 6’7+ wings with Djurisic’s combination of first-step athleticism, creative passing deliveries and shotmaking flashes. With Washington deep in their rebuild, adding more high-upside prospects will be a major priority.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves - KJ Simpson, PG, Colorado

KJ Simpson tore apart his peers in the NBA combine scrimmages, showcasing his burst, creative playmaking and off-dribble shotmaking. As Mike Conley ages, the Wolves could turn to Simpson in hopes of landing their backup PG of the future and some much-needed scoring and creation juice outside of Anthony Edwards.

28. Denver Nuggets - Adem Bona, C, UCLA

Denver’s lack of rotation bigs became apparent this season, as nobody on the roster could spell Nikola Jokic. Bona’s strong frame and fluid movement give him considerable defensive utility and he could function as a play finisher next to Denver’s other offensive stars. He’d add a new dimension and an infusion of athleticism to the Nuggets’ center rotation.

Adam Bona could help the Nuggets and Jokic

29. Utah Jazz - Ulrich Chomche, C, NBA Academy Africe

Chomche starred at the NBA combine, showcasing exciting defensive versatility and playmaking flashes alongside his tantalizing movement skills and explosive athleticism. Swinging on Chomche makes sense for a Utah team lacking in defense and looking for upside bets.

30. Boston Celtics - Pacome Dadiet, F, Ulm

With a stacked starting five and a serviceable bench, the Celtics could benefit from adding more high-upside talent. Dadiet is one of the younger prospects in the class and his high-end athletic tools, passing and shooting upside could beget future rotation potential.

The first round of Sportskeeda's 2024 NBA mock draft

Projected pick Player Team 1 Alex Sarr Atlanta Hawks 2 Nikola Topic Washington Wizards 3 Reed Sheppard Houston Rockets (via BKN) 4 Rob Dillingham San Antonio Spurs 5 Zacharie Risacher Detroit Pistons 6 Ron Holland Charlotte Hornets 7 Donovan Clingan Portland Trail Blazers 8 Stephon Castle San Antonio Spurs (via TOR) 9 Dalton Knecht Memphis Grizzlies 10 Cody Williams Utah Jazz 11 Isaiah Collier Chicago Bulls 12 Kyle Filipowski Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU) 13 Matas Buzelis Sacramento Kings 14 Tidjane Salaun Portland Trail Blazers (via GS) 15 Ja'Kobe Walter Miami Heat 16 Jared McCain Philadelphia 76ers 17 Kel'El Ware New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) 18 Bub Carrington Orlando Magic 19 Yves Missi Toronto Raptors (via IND) 20 Zach Edey Cleveland Cavaliers 21 Devin Carter New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL) 22 DaRon Holmes II Phoenix Suns 23 Tristan Da Silva Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP) 24 Tyler Smith New York Knicks (via DAL) 25 Dillon Jones New York Knicks 26 Nikola Djurisic Washington Wizards (via LAC) 27 KJ Simpson Minnesota Timberwolves 28 Adam Bona Denver Nuggets 29 Ulrich Comche Utah Jazz (via OKC) 30 Pacome Dadiet Boston Celtics