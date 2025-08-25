LeBron James stands tall over Michael Jordan as Buccaneers star settles GOAT debate with a surprising twist

By this point, the GOAT debate featuring LeBron James and Michael Jordan has transcended the basketball community. Even stars from other sports are weighing in on this heated discussion, offering their take on the greatest hooper of all time from their perspective.This is exactly what Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did in a clip posted by &quot;1on1sPodcast&quot; on Monday. In the clip, Evans is asked to choose the GOAT between James and Jordan. After some hesitation, the six-time Pro Bowler gave an in-depth response.&quot;If I had to choose one guy, I'll go 1A Bron and then 1B Mike,&quot; Evans said. &quot;As pro athletes, we try to play as long as we can...I wish I could play 23 years. Most of the time, [LeBron] is the best player on the court.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo Evans' point, James is currently tied with Vince Carter for most seasons played in the NBA (22). When LBJ and the LA Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors on opening night of the 2025-26 campaign, James will be in solo first with his 23rd season.On the other hand, critics of James frequently point to the fact that Jordan won six NBA titles in a span of 13 seasons while the King has bagged just four championships in over two decades of playing.There appears to be no consensus on the criteria for selecting the GOAT, which means that this debate will likely go on forever. For Evans, at least, James edges out Jordan because of his incredible longevity.&quot;LeBron James is like a f**king dump truck&quot;: Former Chicago Bulls star picks Michael Jordan over LBJ in GOAT debateOne person who does not share Evans' opinion is Jordan's former Bulls teammate Dennis Rodman. In a recent stream with content creator N3on, Rodman backed up his claim with some eccentric analogies.&quot;Michael Jordan was too sexy, man, when he had the ball or something like that. LeBron is like a g***amn f**king dump truck. What the f**k, man,&quot; Rodman said on the stream. &quot;Michael Jordan sits there dancing like barista coffee.&quot;Of course, fans taking a critical look at Rodman's argument will have to take into account the three years that he spent playing with Jordan. But, by all accounts, no other sports personality has had the audacity or the wit to compare the King to a dump truck.