LeBron James Stats Tonight: NBA's all-time scoring leader overcomes 8-turnover game as Lakers hold off Sixers (March 22)

LeBron James played careless basketball on Friday night in the LA Lakers' win over the Philadelphia 7e6rs. James recorded eight turnovers, but the Lakers held off the Sixers 101-94. "The King" ended with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but his turnovers almost cost his team the game.

It was an uncharacteristically poor game in terms of taking care of the rock for James, who is only averaging 3.3 turnovers per game. Anthony Davis was there to save the day, leading the Lakers with 23 points, 19 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

The four-time MVP has been a turnover machine in his last five games, averaging 4.6. Nevertheless, James is still putting up great numbers in that span despite being the oldest player in the league.

He's putting up 26.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists since Mar. 10.

Stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers PTS REB AST STL BLK TO LeBron James 20 8 6 0 1 8

LeBron James prop bets results

LeBron James had an over/under of 25.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. James is averaging 25.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game this season, but he was favored to go over both his prop bets.

The four-time NBA champion ruined some parlays, as he went under his points prop with just 20 points. He went over 7.5 rebounds but just barely with eight. It's his first underwhelming scoring game in a while, so don't be discouraged to put James on your parlay.

The LA Lakers will need to him to stay healthy for the rest of the regular season, as they want to lock down a good spot for the Play-In Tournament.

James is a vital part of the team's success, but his impact might not be as high as Anthony Davis'.

LA Lakers create separation from Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and the LA Lakers improved to 38-32 for the season following their win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers have created some separation between them and the Golden State Warriors, who lost to the Indiana Pacers on the same day.

There are 1.5 games separating the Lakers and the Warriors for the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference. The Lakers can focus their attention on the No. 8 spot occupied by the Sacramento Kings. They are 1.5 games behind the Kings, but a winning streak could take them closer.

The Lakers have one more home game on Sunday before embarking on the most important road trip of their season. They visit the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors.

