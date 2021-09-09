LeBron James, and not Tom Brady, is the greatest playmaker in sports: Stephen A Smith

LeBron James and Tom Brady are among the world’s best athletes. But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says the LA Lakers forward is the greatest playmaker across sports.

In a recent episode of 'First Take', Smith disputed co-host and former NFL star Michael Irvin’s claims that Brady owns that unofficial title. In his usual animated manner, Smith made James’ case as the greatest playmaker in sports.

He said:

“Right now, at this moment, in 18 seasons, LeBron James has 35,367 points,” Smith said. “LeBron James has 9,696 assists. LeBron James has shot for his career 50.4% from the field. Ok? And, by the way, yes; he won championships with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. Yes, he won another championship with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Yes, he won a championship with Anthony Davis.

Smith continued:

“But LeBron James, despite the greatness he's been around, has universally been recognized—I mean, right now, I got Kevin Durant as number one—but he's universally been recognized clearly as the greatest player on his squad. Relentlessly so. So, when I tell you he doesn't just score. He assists; he runs an offense; he's one of, if not the greatest passer in the game right now. Would you look at all of that and his résumé, and you're trying to tell me that Tom Brady is a greater playmaker than LeBron James?"

This pass from @KingJames is just filthy... 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7XQ0QNFII — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 5, 2018

Brady is considered by many as the greatest NFL player of all time. He has seven Super Bowl victories, and holds many career records for a quarterback, including touchdown passes (664) and completions (8,542).

LeBron James as a playmaker

LeBron James (#23) makes a pass between Jaylen Brown (#7) and Daniel Theis (#27).

LeBron James is in the conversation for the greatest NBA player of all time, along with basketball luminaries such as Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

James has an incredible opportunity to take the career scoring title from Abdul-Jabbar. He could also become the only player in league history to amass 40,000 points and even add 10,000 assists to his ledger.

If he plays at least three more years, the four-time MVP could be the only player in NBA annals to accomplish both feats in his career. Should he achieve this never-before-attained distinction, James could well be the undisputed greatest playmaker in the history of team sports.

