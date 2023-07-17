LeBron James once took revenge on Shaquille O'Neal and the TNT crew for mocking his hairline -"Look at those 3 bald head stooges"

The NBA on TNT crew spares no one when it comes to mocking them, and years ago, it was LeBron James who happened to be on the receiving end of it. Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and the rest of the panel mocked James for his receding hairline back when it was a trending joke during LeBron's Miami Heat days.

Barkley even imitated James by wearing a headband, way above his forehead. In an interview with the Inside Guys a few days later, James addressed the jokes after "Inside the NBA" host Ernie Johnson asked why LeBron was covering his head with a towel and if he would consider shaving his head.

The four-time MVP came up with a hilarious comeback directed at Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, saying:

"Absolutely not man.... As for Shaq, Kenny and Sir Charles, you gotta look at those three bald head stooges"

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith tried their best to convince LeBron James to shave his head like them. However, they might have to wait longer.

Almost a decade later, since they mocked James for his hairline, James still has decent hair growth and a hairline that's kept him from shaving his head all these years.

LeBron James would be a great addition to the TNT crew if he opts to enter the broadcasting world

The TNT crew has always shown tremendous respect for LeBron James and his achievements. Charles Barkley and James have had a few run-ins previously, but those differences have been put to bed. The two have produced some hilarious moments on-air when in conversation with each other.

Barkley even asked James to join the TNT crew last year after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, seeing LeBron enter his offseason in April. That would've been highly entertaining, considering the personality LeBron has.

Several former teammates of James have labeled him a prankster and a hilarious individual to be around. The TNT crew is renowned for bringing those traits to the table. That makes them entertaining to watch every time they are on air.

If LeBron James ever turns towards broadcasting in the near future, he shouldn't look any further than TNT and link up with Shaq, Chuck, Kenny and Ernie. Being an analyst would also be right up James' alley because of his ability to break the game down.

His popularity is right up there, too, so a second career, albeit part-time, as a broadcaster doesn't seem too bad of an option for "King James."

