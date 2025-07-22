Trade rumors involving LeBron James have been a major storyline this offseason. One team frequently linked to the Lakers superstar is the Dallas Mavericks, who boast a staggering $4.7 billion valuation, according to Forbes. A recent report has further fueled speculation about LeBron's potential interest in joining the Mavericks.In a bombshell report by John Hollinger of The Athletic, it was revealed that LeBron kept a close eye on Dallas before opting into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers. The opportunity to team up with former teammates Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, as well as rising star Cooper Flagg, was reportedly appealing to the four-time NBA champion.However, the report clarified that the 21-time All-Star was never going to walk away from more than $50 million. By opting in, LeBron made it clear that he wasn’t open to signing for a non-taxpayer mid-level exception or any other lower-value deal.Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers plotting blockbuster deal for $134,400,000 proven winner in roster upgrade plan around Luka DoncicWhile rumors linking LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks continue to swirl, there appears to be no substantial dialogue between the two sides. In fact, Dallas reporter Kevin Gray Jr. recently confirmed that the Mavericks have no interest in pursuing the veteran superstar. However, oddsmakers at Bovada recently added fuel to the speculation by listing the Mavericks as the favorites to land LeBron in a potential trade. NBA fans react to recent LeBron James reportSocial media erupted after a bombshell report revealed LeBron James had shown interest in joining the Dallas Mavericks before opting into his player option with the Lakers. Fans of both teams quickly shared their unfiltered reactions, making their opinions crystal clear. A fan said: BOLTZ @campc4LINKPlease trade him! He is a phony laker.Another fan said: ᴀᴜꜱᴛɪɴ @AustinsChatsLINKSo this dude is all about saying he wants to win but didn’t make the decision that would’ve put him in the best opportunity to do so. Jesus Christ LeBron 😂🤦🏼‍♂️A fan wrote: the @7REBLELINKI would only accept him coming if he brought Luka backAnother user wrote: MouthOfTheSouth78 @SouthMouth78LINKHe can keep those eyes looking elsewhere. Not now, not ever, do we need LeBron on the Mavericks.As LeBron prepares for his 23rd NBA season, the superstar forward continues to defy age. Despite being in the twilight of his career, he remains a dominant force, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season while shooting an efficient 51.3% from the field.