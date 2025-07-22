  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • LeBron James Trade Rumors: Lakers superstar's interest in $4,700,000,000 franchise exposed in bombshell report

LeBron James Trade Rumors: Lakers superstar's interest in $4,700,000,000 franchise exposed in bombshell report

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 22, 2025 04:54 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 103-96 to win game 5 of a first round NBA playoff basketball game. - Source: Getty
LeBron James Trade Rumors: Lakers superstar's interest in $4,700,000,000 Dallas Mavericks exposed in bombshell report. (Image Source: Getty)

Trade rumors involving LeBron James have been a major storyline this offseason. One team frequently linked to the Lakers superstar is the Dallas Mavericks, who boast a staggering $4.7 billion valuation, according to Forbes. A recent report has further fueled speculation about LeBron's potential interest in joining the Mavericks.

Ad

In a bombshell report by John Hollinger of The Athletic, it was revealed that LeBron kept a close eye on Dallas before opting into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers. The opportunity to team up with former teammates Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, as well as rising star Cooper Flagg, was reportedly appealing to the four-time NBA champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the report clarified that the 21-time All-Star was never going to walk away from more than $50 million. By opting in, LeBron made it clear that he wasn’t open to signing for a non-taxpayer mid-level exception or any other lower-value deal.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers plotting blockbuster deal for $134,400,000 proven winner in roster upgrade plan around Luka Doncic

While rumors linking LeBron James to the Dallas Mavericks continue to swirl, there appears to be no substantial dialogue between the two sides. In fact, Dallas reporter Kevin Gray Jr. recently confirmed that the Mavericks have no interest in pursuing the veteran superstar.

Ad

However, oddsmakers at Bovada recently added fuel to the speculation by listing the Mavericks as the favorites to land LeBron in a potential trade.

NBA fans react to recent LeBron James report

Social media erupted after a bombshell report revealed LeBron James had shown interest in joining the Dallas Mavericks before opting into his player option with the Lakers. Fans of both teams quickly shared their unfiltered reactions, making their opinions crystal clear.

Ad

A fan said:

Ad

Another fan said:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Another user wrote:

As LeBron prepares for his 23rd NBA season, the superstar forward continues to defy age. Despite being in the twilight of his career, he remains a dominant force, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season while shooting an efficient 51.3% from the field.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications