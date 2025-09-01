LeBron James’ wife Savannah James makes her birthday extra special with gorgeous neck tattoo reveal

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, celebrated her 39th birthday on Wednesday. She made the celebration extra special by revealing a neck tattoo she got while traveling across three cities for the occasion.

She posted the clip on her Instagram Story on Sunday and even joked about it becoming a birthday tradition.

“Why I think I gotta get a tattoo or piercing every birthday,” Savannah James wrote on her Instagram Story.

Savannah James revealed a tattoo for her 39th birthday/Instagram @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah celebrated her birthday in grand style. The celebration spanned three cities over 72 hours with close friends and family. The festivities kicked off with a heartfelt Instagram story from her husband, LeBron James.

The celebration was meticulously planned by her best friend, Amber. The evening culminated in a touching moment where her loved ones, including the venue staff, sang her a birthday song as she blew out the candles on her cake.

Mrs. James’ birthday journey continued with a whirlwind trip across three cities, and was accompanied by her friend and Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee.

Savannah James on the moment she knew LeBron James had fallen in love with her

Savannah James spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in 2010 and revealed the funny moment she knew LeBron James was in love with her. The couple, still teenagers, had their first date at Outback Steakhouse, and while she described the date as basic, James did something special for her.

“I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car. I’d totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. … I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me.”

Aside from the leftover gesture, Savannah also later reflected on another moment that sealed the deal. She stated that during a snow day, LeBron called to take her out for breakfast, a spontaneous gesture that warmed her heart.

They welcomed their first child and now LeBron’s teammate, Bronny James, two years after they first met, in 2004 and Bryce was next to the James family in 2007. LeBron later popped the question in 2011 during a New Year’s Eve party in France.

They tied the knot in a lavish, three-day wedding in San Diego in September 2013. A year later, their only daughter, Zhuri, was born.

LeBron James has consistently credited Savannah as his backbone. She stood by him even before his fame, when he had absolutely nothing. He has described her as his rock both personally and professionally.

