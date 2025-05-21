LeBron James' wife Savannah James makes candid confession on leadership: "I don't even know how to play chess"

While LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has excelled in most aspects of her life, the one area where she admitted she is not good at is taking charge when working in groups. The mother of three made the revelation on Monday's episode of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast.

Reacting to a caller from Connecticut who recently enrolled in an MBA program and is going "crazy" leading and working with her teammates, Savannah and her co-host, April McDaniel, shared their advice and words of encouragement.

McDaniel offered different ways of going about it, including staying patient and treating leadership like a game of chess, knowing what each of her teammates are capable of and playing along with it. Meanwhile, Savannah James confessed that she is not too good at the gameplay involved in working in groups.

"I'm not good at it at all," she said. "I can't do the game play. I don't even know how to play chess."

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 15:00:

While Savannah James downplays her leadership skills, LeBron James has always praised her for holding things together in their home, allowing him to build his legacy in basketball.

Savannah James continues to juggle self-growth and being a mother

While she considers herself still a work in progress in so many ways, Savannah James said it has not stopped her from pushing for self-growth while also being a mother.

She spoke about it on her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in October with her friend April McDaniel, sharing her journey as a mother and cultivating herself individually.

James cited an instance when her daughter Zhuri told her that she wanted to be like her, moving her to realize that making the commitment to continue to grow has gone a long way in inspiring other people, especially her kids.

“Oh my god what have I done," she said. "Have I done anything? Like, why do you want to be like me? ... What I was doing was enough. But in my personal growth on being on my journey and being super intentional with that work, I realized that I have done a lot. I have raised three beautiful children who are amazing.”

Savannah and LeBron James have three kids, who are all achievers in their own right.

Their eldest, Bronny, just finished his first season in the NBA playing alongside 'The King' with the LA Lakers. Bryce James, the second son, is set to graduate from high school and will continue his basketball career in college as he has committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats.

Their youngest, Zhuri, meanwhile, is making a name for herself in volleyball while also being active on social media.

