  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LeBron James' wife Savannah James makes candid confession on leadership: "I don't even know how to play chess"

LeBron James' wife Savannah James makes candid confession on leadership: "I don't even know how to play chess"

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 21, 2025 06:18 GMT
Savannah James admits she is not too good in taking a leadership role and working with groups. -- Photo from Savannah James
Savannah James admits she is not too good in taking a leadership role and working with groups. -- Photo from Savannah James' IG

While LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, has excelled in most aspects of her life, the one area where she admitted she is not good at is taking charge when working in groups. The mother of three made the revelation on Monday's episode of her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast.

Ad

Reacting to a caller from Connecticut who recently enrolled in an MBA program and is going "crazy" leading and working with her teammates, Savannah and her co-host, April McDaniel, shared their advice and words of encouragement.

McDaniel offered different ways of going about it, including staying patient and treating leadership like a game of chess, knowing what each of her teammates are capable of and playing along with it. Meanwhile, Savannah James confessed that she is not too good at the gameplay involved in working in groups.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm not good at it at all," she said. "I can't do the game play. I don't even know how to play chess."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 15:00:

youtube-cover
Ad

While Savannah James downplays her leadership skills, LeBron James has always praised her for holding things together in their home, allowing him to build his legacy in basketball.

Savannah James continues to juggle self-growth and being a mother

While she considers herself still a work in progress in so many ways, Savannah James said it has not stopped her from pushing for self-growth while also being a mother.

Ad

She spoke about it on her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show in October with her friend April McDaniel, sharing her journey as a mother and cultivating herself individually.

James cited an instance when her daughter Zhuri told her that she wanted to be like her, moving her to realize that making the commitment to continue to grow has gone a long way in inspiring other people, especially her kids.

“Oh my god what have I done," she said. "Have I done anything? Like, why do you want to be like me? ... What I was doing was enough. But in my personal growth on being on my journey and being super intentional with that work, I realized that I have done a lot. I have raised three beautiful children who are amazing.”
Ad
Ad

Savannah and LeBron James have three kids, who are all achievers in their own right.

Their eldest, Bronny, just finished his first season in the NBA playing alongside 'The King' with the LA Lakers. Bryce James, the second son, is set to graduate from high school and will continue his basketball career in college as he has committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats.

Their youngest, Zhuri, meanwhile, is making a name for herself in volleyball while also being active on social media.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications