La La Anthony expresses fondness as LeBron James' wife Savannah James melts hearts with pictures from Bryce James' prom

La La Anthony showed fondness for Savannah James' prom photos of son Bryce. She was one of many who shared their reactions to the eventful moment for the young man from the James household.

Savannah shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram on Monday of her youngest son Bryce getting ready for his senior prom last weekend. The post featured the young James in his stylish outfit and his family helping him get ready.

His mother described what she felt with a touching caption, writing:

"🖤Prom 2025🖤This is really taking me out🥹"

Among those who shared their thoughts on Savannah James' post was TV personality and actress and former wife of retired NBA player Carmelo Anthony, La La. She gave a shoutout to LeBron James' youngest son.

"Bryce!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥰🥰," La La wrote in the comments section.

La La Anthony's reaction to Bryce James' senior prom photos

Bryce wore a dark navy blue long-sleeved button-up, a black Tuxedo with a black tie, and a diamond cross necklace. Savannah James also looked stylish in a black sheer mini dress paired with strappy gold and black heels as she posed alongside her son.

17-year-old Bryce is set to graduate from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Like his father and older brother Bronny, he is charting a possible professional career in basketball. He has signed and committed to play for the University of Arizona in college.

Savannah James proud of son Bryce James' basketball journey

Bryce James is still early in his basketball journey, but his mother Savannah James is proud of what he is becoming and is excited for the future.

She shared this on social media after her youngest son announced he was going to the University of Arizona to play collegiate ball.

Savannah James wrote on Instagram earlier year:

"So proud of you @_justbryce!! 💙❤️ Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I’m so excited for you and I can’t wait to cheer you on through this journey! 🐻 Down! 💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️"

Bryce, a four-star prospect from Sierra Canyon (California), also got offers from Ohio State and Duquesne but chose Arizona. Last spring, he saw action with the Strive For Greatness grassroots program on the Nike EYBL circuit and averaged 6.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point territory in 22 minutes per game.

Savannah James and LeBron make it a point to be present as much as possible for their children's various endeavors, giving their support and have nothing but the best in mind for them.

