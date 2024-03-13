Savannah James hilariously reacts to Bryce James going berserk while jamming

Savannah James is very close to her children with NBA superstar and husband LeBron James. She makes it a point to spend quality time with them, which she occasionally shares on social media.

The 37-year-old mother of three recently shared one of her bonding moments with her kids on her Instagram story.

The post has a video clip of her reacting to her son Bryce’s moves from a jam he was listening to. Savannah placed a GIF of a woman in a state of disbelief on the video as she playfully made fun of her son.

Bryce Maximus James, 16, is the middle child of Savannah and LeBron James. Like his father and older brother Bronny, he also plays basketball and has turned heads with his play. In a report from PEOPLE, he had already received a Division 1 scholarship offer from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Apart from her two sons, Bronny and Bryce, Savannah James is also mother to a daughter, Zhuri Nova James, who turns 10 this year.

Savannah shared with USA Today last year that she takes pride in what her children have been doing in their various endeavors while pledging to be with them every step of the way in achieving their dreams.

She said:

"I am most proud of the humans whom I’ve created. They are amazing. They surprise me every day just with how intelligent and kind and amazing they are.”

Savannah James supports husband LeBron’s wish to play with son Bronny in the NBA

Savannah James is aware of her husband LeBron’s wish to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA and she is supportive of it.

‘The King’ is currently playing in his 21st season in the NBA and continues to play at a high level with the LA Lakers. While he has practically achieved everything there is in the game, there are still some goals he wants to achieve, including the opportunity to play with his eldest, Bronny.

Savannah said she is all for LeBron James playing more years in the NBA, if his body will allow it, and playing with their son, who is in his first season for the USC Trojans.

She even wrote a message on it to James back in October to mark his latest Beats commercial, saying:

"Tell them you're not done until you play with your son [Bronny]. Then do that, again [with Bryce]."

Savannah and LeBron James were high school sweethearts and have been together since, eventually tying the knot in 2013.