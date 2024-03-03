"She need that Taylor Swift TV time": Fans react as Savannah James turns heads in all black fit for LeBron James 40k record night

LeBron James’ wife Savannah James was present when her husband made history on Saturday as the first-ever NBA player to score 40,000 career points. She was in the stands, gorgeously glad in an all-black fit with blonde hair, which fans raved about on social media, as ‘The King’ hit another milestone.

The historic feat was achieved at the 10:40 mark of the second quarter of the LA Lakers’ game against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. James scored his 40,000th point off a basket against Michael Porter Jr.

Once James hit the milestone, Savannah was caught by the TV camera standing up, along with other fans, applauding another of her husband’s growing list of achievements.

NBA fans also took time to appreciate her beauty, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to shared thoughts on it.

Below are what some of them wrote about her:

@luvdatlacefront wrote: That’s right camera man keep showin savannah james she need that Taylor swift tv time

@ROSEMARYSPRAGG1 wrote: Queen

@ggfreeman wrote: She’s beautiful and straight class! There’s a few people that could learn from her- no whining, no excuses, just a strong woman that’s stood strong for her family!

Here are other reactions:

Women in LeBron James’ life present as he hits 40,000 career points

Apart from wife Savannah, the other women in NBA superstar LeBron James’ life were also present as he made history on Saturday by scoring his 40,000th career point.

Daughter Zhuri and James’ mother Gloria was in the company of Savannah at the stands of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as ‘The King’ added to his NBA scoring legend.

As always the case every time he celebrates a career milestone, James acknowledged his family after hitting 40,000.

LeBron James’ closeness to his family is well-documented throughout his illustrious NBA career. He is very vocal that without his wife Savannah and mother Gloria by his side, it would have been tough to achieve everything he has done.

He said of his wife during the ESPYs last year to PEOPLE:

“For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you (Savannah) and I appreciate you for that, love you.”

LeBron James highlighted the role his mother has played in his career when he won his fourth NBA title in 2020. He immediately took to FaceTime and spoke to Gloria and paid tribute to her. James said:

"I had to leave the locker room; they're going crazy in there right now. I had to get away. I'm calling you, I love you. You are the reason why I'm able to even do this, Mom. You don't understand. Sixteen years old you bring a little (expletive) boy into the world."

LeBron James is currently in his 21st year in the NBA and battling out with the LA Lakers in the Western Conference, where they are currently 10th with a 33-29 record.