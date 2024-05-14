LeBron James' wife Savannah James reacts to uplifting IG message hours before courtside appearance in Cleveland 

LeBron James' wife Savannah James shared a message on Instagram about the presence of the right kind of women in life. The 37-year-old put up the story hours before she, along with LeBron, and his friend and agent Rich Paul were seen attending the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics skirmish.

The trio was seen sitting courtside at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night. Hours leading up to the contest, Savannah James shared the post and had a simple caption to boot. While there has been no explanation from her as to why she shared that particular post, it could very well be a reminder to her fans.

"YKWYA"

Savannah James took to IG to share an uplifting message

During a timeout in the first quarter, LeBron James received a roaring ovation when shown on the giant scoreboard. He acknowledged the crowd and proceeded to mimic his signature placing of a crown on his head.

Savannah James talks about her future with LeBron James

Speaking on her relationship with her husband LeBron James in her "Everybody's Crazy," Savannah James said she and the 4x NBA champion have had conversations about the future and spoke about how they evolved, going from boyfriend and girlfriend to becoming parents of three children.

"So, we speak about that often, and you know, like, something that's really important to me is dating Like, yeah, we're married, we've been together for 22 years, but, like, I want to feel young and fun, so I want us to date, you know?

LeBron and I were together for 10 years before we got married, and I would say, for me, the biggest thing that I felt was just a sense of security. Like I felt like we had kids together already. I don't know but it was it was just more of a feeling."

[Starts 25:32]

LeBron has also spoken about making it important that he wants to spend time with Savannah and the rest of the family as they have made ample compromises to support his career. While on the professional front, the LA Lakers superstar is expected to suit up for the Purple and Gold for another season.

As for Savannah, fans will hear more from her in the upcoming episodes of her podcast which has garnered good reviews since it premiered on April 30th.