Lebron James' wife, Savannah James, reveals 2 "fu**ed up" subjects in school that she hated

LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James, had a trip back in memory lane in the latest episode of her podcast, Everybody’s Crazy, on Tuesday. Savannah and April McDaniel reconnected after a hiatus as they shared their most dreaded subjects when they were in school.

According to Savannah, they were Math and French classes, but she denied cheating on those classes despite finding them difficult.

“Math is a no for me as well. I don’t do math,” she said. “No, I did not cheat. It was classes like had me f**ked up like French (from 26:15).

While she found it tough back then, Savannah expressed her desire to learn the French language now, especially after her trip to Paris, France, during last year’s Paris Olympics.

“Like now, I would like to be fluent in French,” Savannah said.

Savannah supported her husband, LeBron James, in what was likely his final Olympic stint, leading Team USA to the gold medal in the men’s basketball event. The team immersed itself in the city, starting from the opening ceremony and throughout the duration of the tournament.

This year is different for the James family as LeBron looks to continue his legendary NBA career after the LA Lakers bounced out in the playoffs first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who play the Western Conference Finals against the OKC Thunder.

LeBron, 40, was the oldest active player in the NBA during the regular season, yet remained one of the best players, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game to lead the Lakers to third seed in the West.

LeBron James credits wife, Savannah James, for pushing him to greatness

Savannah James has long been a constant and supportive entity in LeBron James’ NBA career. The Lakers great affirmed that in his interview on the Starting 5 show on Netflix.

“‘Oh, s**t,’ that’s the sky? What’s beyond that?’ I’m trying to go past that. While you’re on that trajectory, at times, you’re looking down and like ‘Oh, s**t, my family’s down there.’ And they’re like, ‘Go!’ Savannah is like, ‘Go f**k it, go. We know you coming back. F**k. Just go! I got Bronny, I got Bryce, I got Zhuri,’” he said.

This year has been monumental for the family, as, aside from LeBron, his son, Bronny, also played his first NBA season with the Lakers.

Bronny and LeBron are expected to continue their on-court partnership next season, while Savannah James is expected to remain an avid supporter of her son and husband.

