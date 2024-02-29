LeBron James wishes to be in sublime 4th quarter 'zone' vs Clippers forever: "Just have a superpower out there"

LeBron James led the LA Lakers to a comeback victory over the LA Clippers on Wednesday night at the Crypto.com Arena. James exploded for 34 points, but was in the zone in the final period with 19 points. He told reporters after the game that it was a fantastic feeling to have and wished he could play in the zone regularly.

Speaking to the members of the media in his postgame press conference, including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, James discussed the fourth quarter he had and how the Lakers came back from a 21-point deficit.

"I know we've kind of heard this, you know what it feels like to be in the zone in our in our sport," James said. "That's just the feeling where you feel like everything that you put up is going in. For me, I just kept it consistent, I wasn't taking ill-advised. I stayed in the course of the offense when I was able to get the switches, I was able to get myself some space and get a couple more looks. My teammates did a great job of continuing to find me.

He added:

"I just try to dictate the tempo, dictate the game, as we started making a run for it and getting the game closer and closer and closer. Just a zone that can't really describe it. Wish you could stay in it forever, but obviously, it checks out as the game ends. You know during, you don't feel anything. You just have a superpower out there."

LeBron James scores 19 of 34 points in the 4th, Lakers complete comeback vs. Clippers

LeBron James cooked the LA Clippers in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 of his 34 points.

The LA Lakers were down by 21 points in the fourth quarter and were on their way to a second defeat in a row. However, LeBron James found his way into the zone and dropped 19 of his 34 points in the final 11 minutes of the game.

"The King" started getting hot from beyond the arc, hitting three 3-point shots for his first nine points of the quarter. He followed it up with a floater to trim the lead to just five points at the seven-minute mark. He hit two more 3-point shots to keep the Lakers in the game.

With the game tied at 106, James found Rui Hachimura in the corner as the Japanese superstar gave the Lakers a three-point lead. Hachimura added two more points later to make it a two-possession game with two minutes left.

D'Angelo Russell hit a clutch three that would have sealed the win, but the Clippers were not going to give up easily. Kawhi Leonard cut the lead to two points, but he failed to tie the game with seven seconds remaining. It was Cam Reddish, who hit the dagger fastbreak dunk to give the Lakers the 116-112 win.

