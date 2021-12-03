“LeBron is obsessed with outdoing Jordan” - Skip Bayless criticizes LeBron James for apparently shooting a free throw with his eyes closed, draws parallels with Michael Jordan

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hosted the Detroit Pistons at Staples Center a week after the altercation between James and Isaiah Stewart. It was a peaceful game this time around, but it was full of highlights.

The Lakers had a fourth-quarter breakdown, almost losing their lead but successfully saw out the game, 110-106. Late in the fourth quarter, it looked like LeBron James attempted a free-throw, eyes shut that did not end how he'd hoped as the ball rimmed the basket.

LeBron James cannot catch a break at the hands of sports analyst Skip Bayless, who has continually criticized the Lakers captain. On this occasion, he was taken aback seeing James' free-throw attempt, stating that LBJ was obsessed with outperforming Michael Jordan while referencing His Airness' successful attempt of a shut-eye free throw.

Via a tweet, he said:

"LeBron is obsessed with outdoing Jordan. If LeBron did close his eyes, it was a pathetic moment to try it. It's Detroit! What are you doing, LeBron?!"

"LeBron is obsessed with outdoing Jordan. If LeBron did close his eyes, it was a pathetic moment to try it. It's Detroit! What are you doing, LeBron?!"

It is unclear if LeBron James truly attempted to shoot like Mike on that trip to the free-throw line, as there is no clear clip showing that. However, it would have made for a good headline if he actually made that free throw.

LeBron James finished with a game-high 33 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc on nine attempts. Added to that were five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.

Has LeBron James done enough to be considered the GOAT?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

The GOAT debate will not be ending anytime soon, as many believe LeBron James has surpassed MJ's achievements and should be considered the greatest basketball player of all time. But many do not believe that.

Deciding which player has had the most impact is no easy task, as both players changed the game in their eras. Jordan has an unmatched competitive mentality to win at all costs, and while LeBron James also craves victories every other night, he is not as intense as Jordan.

One point that will always be used in favor of Jordan's claim was him not losing an NBA Finals series. MJ had a difficult time reaching the Finals in his earlier years, but in the six times he led the Chicago Bulls to the Finals, he brought back a championship.

LeBron James, on the other hand, reached the Finals for eight consecutive seasons from 2011-2018 but managed only three victories in the series. King James' fourth championship came in 2020 with the Lakers, making him one of four players to win a championship with three different franchises.

In terms of scoring, LeBron James currently holds the better record, sitting third in the all-time leaderboard, two spots above Jordan. Given James' longevity and continued production at a high level, he could surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the best scorer in NBA history.

Both players have been exceptional on the court and undoubtedly have mutual respect. Looking at how LeBron James and MJ both have incredibly stacked resumes, this might be a life-long conversation.

Nonetheless, LeBron is looking for a fifth championship with the Lakers and has assembled a team he believes he stands a good chance with.

