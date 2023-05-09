LeBron James and the LA Lakers are on the verge of eliminating the Golden State Warriors after beating the defending champs in Game 4. The win has given the Lakers a decisive 3-1 lead in the second round series

Laker Nation quickly trolled the Warriors following the loss:

"Lebron owns Curry Bro"

Bucketsquad @BucketSQD @TheHoopCentral The Lakers have a 0.3% chance to make the playoffs @TheHoopCentral The Lakers have a 0.3% chance to make the playoffs https://t.co/kRi3sBVzUR

sensación tropical @FreskoGabo @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson “The Brick Brothers” couldn’t help Scott Foster “the extender” to win the game for Golden State @TheHoopCentral Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson “The Brick Brothers” couldn’t help Scott Foster “the extender” to win the game for Golden State 😭😭😭

LeBron James has never had a 3-1 series lead against Steph Curry in the playoffs until this season. The last time James' team took a two-to-one edge was in 2015 when the Cleveland Cavaliers won Games 2 and 3 after losing the season opener.

Golden State would eventually win the title that year by winning the next three games.

Curry had a 3-1 advantage on James in 2016. "King James" and the Cavaliers, however, swept the rest of the games and won the series. It remains to be seen if "Chef Curry" can do to LBJ what the Cavs did to the Warriors in 2016.

Monday night's matchup was a seesaw battle throughout. After LA's blowout win in Game 3, there was no repeat of that in Game 4. Both teams traded haymakers right from the opening tip before the Lakers rallied to put the Warriors on the brink of elimination.

Steph Curry didn't shoot well from deep, hitting just 3-14 from behind the arc. He shot 12-30 overall and finished with 31 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals.

LeBron James had 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists. "King James" was only 2-9 from behind the arc. The first half, though, belonged to Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers.

AD had 19 points in the first 24 minutes of the game to keep the Lakers within striking distance. What Davis started was capped off in particular fashion by Lonnie Walker IV, who has hardly played since February.

Walker scored all of his 15 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4. He was 6-9 from the field and made the go-ahead jumper with 1:53 left in the game. Steph Curry missed back-to-back shots before Walker made two free throws.

LeBron James is now 16-11 against Steph Curry in the playoffs

LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers played Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors in four straight NBA Finals series. The Warriors won three of championship rounds. Only the 2016 disaster is the blemish in Curry's record against James.

Before this season's second-round postseason encounter, James trailed Curry 15-8 in the playoffs. With the LA Lakers up 3-1, the 19x All-Star has improved his record to 16-11 against the NBA's best three-point shooter.

The Lakers had a 0.3% chance of making the playoffs after tying a franchise-worst 2-10 start. They're now on the brink of eliminating the defending champs and entering the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron James' head-to-head record against Curry will look even better if the Lakers can close out the series on Wednesday.

