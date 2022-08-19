"LeBron's takeaway is 'what's the point?'" - Colin Cowherd congratulates LeBron James on his new contract, says the L-Train doesn't need more titles

LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all-time. He recently signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M. BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension – including a player option for the 2024-2025 season, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. James had been entering final year of deal worth $44.5M.

Entering his 20th season, there is not much left for LeBron James to accomplish in his legendary career. The only thing he should be chasing at this point is more titles. However, Colin Cowherd, while speaking on his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd, stated that he doesn't believe that this is the case.

While discussing James' contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cowherd touched on the King taking the maximum that he could get:

"LeBron's going to get paid the most he can get paid, so I can congratulate him on that. He's certainly earned it, but this roster is awful, and according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the primary issue for LeBron James is that privately he knows unless they land Kyrie Irving, this is not a championship team."

Cowherd continued by adding a surprising opinion:

"I don't think another championship, frankly, matters. I really don't for LeBron. You won two in Miami, came home to Cleveland, won in LA, it's not going to change anything, so LeBron's takeaway is 'what's the point?' Listen, Kobe Bryant took every penny to the end, so I'm not blaming him, but the reality is, if LeBron really wanted another championship, you just take less money and go get some players."

Cowherd's assessment that winning titles doesn't matter to James seems like a stretch. While he could've taken less money to potentially add more talent, there is no guarantee that players will come. The list of available free agents following this season isn't particularly strong.

If the Lakers are able to land Kyrie Irving and remove Russell Westbrook, then they would immediately be considered as title contenders. A trio of James, Irving, and Anthony Davis would surely rank as the best 'Big 3' in the NBA.

Will LeBron James win another championship?

Although Colin Cowherd believes that LeBron James is no longer motivated to win the championship, that seems hard to believe. While some fans may place James atop their all-time list, the general consensus is that he still has work to do. That work entails winning championships, and possibly more MVPs.

James has stated that he would like to team up with his son, but that shouldn't prevent him from pursuing titles. As for his high wage packet, James has always been about player empowerment, so it is no surprise to see him maximize his career earnings.

As things currently stand, it is hard to envision the Lakers competing. If they are able to land Kyrie Irving, however, things might change quickly. The Lakers have consistently shown a commitment to competing for titles and, with James and Anthony Davis locked in, that should not be expected to change.

