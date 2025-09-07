  • home icon
  • "LeBron would’ve flopped": Fans react as Michael Jordan’s ruthless competitive spirit resurfaces on anniversary

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:43 GMT
Fans react as Michael Jordan’s ruthless competitive spirit resurfaces on anniversary. (Credits: Getty)

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the most competitive player to have ever stepped on the NBA hardwood. The Bulls legend made a name for himself through his relentless competitive spirit, which motivated him to work harder than anyone else and surpass his peers to cement himself as one of the greatest basketball players.

This relentless competitiveness was so deeply ingrained in Jordan that he sometimes found it difficult to ignore, even if he wanted to. In 2016, His Airness was present at Chris Paul's CP3 youth basketball camp, where Paul challenged the Bulls legend to make some free throws.

Chris Paul placed a bet on the challenge: If Jordan missed three shots, every child in the youth camp would receive a free pair of Air Jordans. Every kid in the camp was hyped as MJ took the floor to shoot the free throws. However, their smiles soon faded away as Jordan scored every single shot.

The challenge's video resurfaced online, and the fans swarmed social media with opinions on His Airness' untamed competitiveness.

"LeBron would’ve flopped," one fan said.
"LBJ would have missed every single shot trying to actually make it in 😂," another fan said.
"The pressure would be too much for LeBron. I’m sure he would have passed the ball😂😂," a fan said.
"Now have LeBron do the same thing waittttt Nobody even wants LeBron 😂" another fan said.
Fans comment on Michael Jordan's competitiveness. (Image Source: @nicekicks/IG)

A few fans highlighted that placing a bet on the challenge motivated MJ not to miss any of his shots.

"As soon as it got to made a bet...MJ didn't care who or what it was for. His only priority was to win," one fan said.
"U asked the goat of competitiveness to miss lol wtf you expect," another fan said.

This infamous incident has inspired a meme featuring Michael Jordan's portrait with a fake quotation that says "F*** them kids." According to "Nice Kicks," the meme originally went viral seven years ago and has been used countless times by the netizens.

Michael Jordan's former teammate once described the Bulls legend's competitiveness as a lifestyle

Michael Jordan's former teammate, B.J. Armstrong, once described His Airness' competitiveness as his lifestyle. During an interview in 2013, Armstrong talked about the MJ's qualities that made him a living legend.

"Everything about him was a lifestyle for him. If you see him right now, he is competing about something. A card game. A golf shot. Whatever it is there was going to be competition involved. He was a unique character. A unique player. A terrific teammate," Armstrong said.

Armstrong played for the Bulls from 1989 to 1995 and helped Michael Jordan and the Bulls win their second three-peat.

