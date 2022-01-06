"What Jordan didn’t show you was his preparation, it was by far superior to any player I’ve ever seen" – BJ Armstrong talks about legendary work ethic of Michael Jordan

NBA analyst Mo Mooncey discussed Michael Jordan with three-time NBA champion and co-host B.J. Armstrong on his podcast, “Hoop Genius.” Armstrong was Michael Jordan’s teammate for the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat, between 1990-1993.

Armstrong threw light on Jordan’s preparation and work ethic, referring to Jordan's documentary, “The Last Dance.” Armstrong pointed out something not shown in the documentary:

“Everyone talks about the GOAT. But watching "The Last Dance" was just the tip of the iceberg. What it didn’t show you was – his preparation was by far superior to any player I’ve ever seen.”

Drew Stevens @lookwhatdrewdid “I had you beat long before tipoff.”

— Michael Jordan (probably)

“I had you beat long before tipoff.”— Michael Jordan (probably)https://t.co/A15lFS6BPa

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Something that set him apart was his strong work ethic. The skills Jordan displayed on the floor were only possible because of the number of hours he spent mastering them.

Armstrong highlighted that preparation, saying:

“It wasn’t his fadeaway jump shot. It wasn’t his footwork. It wasn’t his will to win and all of those things that we love to talk about. His preparation for the game was far superior.”

Jordan had the desire to be the best, from the moment he entered the league. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 draft and took the league by storm. In the 1984-85 season, he averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

In an interview with ESPN, Jordan said:

“From the first day of practice, my mentality was - ‘Whoever is the team leader of the team, I’m going to be going after him. And I’m not going to do it with my voice.’ Because I had no voice. I had no status. I had to do it with the way that I played.”

Jordan was well known for playing his best, whether in practice or in a real game. In order to win championships, he expected the same from his teammates as well. In every practice, Jordan pushed them to get better. That drive sometimes led to heated arguments. He has even been called a “difficult teammate” at times.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



#TheLastDance The end of Episode 7 ... WOW. The end of Episode 7 ... WOW.#TheLastDance https://t.co/N3c5lN0mLI

Also Read Article Continues below

Although Jordan was very demanding, it was that trait which helped his teammates get better. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was one such teammate, and he reportedly learned how to be fearless from Jordan. Jordan putting in extra effort, coming in early and staying late were all indications to his teammates that they had to work equally hard and put in the necessary hours.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein