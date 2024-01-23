"LeGymnastics": LeBron James making a highlight reel of his backflip has NBA fans going berserk

On Monday, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James shared a highlight reel on Instagram. The 39-year-old’s music and video choice left NBA fans going berserk.

James’ reel featured him completing a left-handed dunk before doing a backflip and landing on his feet. The dunk marked two of his 28 points in the Lakers’ 134-110 blowout victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

However, James posted a slow-motion version of the clip with some dramatic music added for extra flare. In the reel’s caption, the four-time MVP joked that he was just messing around.

“Just having a lil fun!!” James wrote.

As expected, fans also had fun with James’ reel, making various quips referencing the Lakers superstar’s last name and questionable use of technology.

“LeGymnastics,” one fan said.

“LeHavingFun,” another said.

“Bron [is] f**king hilarious, bro. Just an OG with an iPhone,” another said.

Meanwhile, many remarked on James using music from the 2007 dance/musical film “Stomp the Yard” featuring rapper Chris Brown.

“Is that the music from Stomp the Yard? LMAO, classic,” one fan said.

“Stomp the Yard finishing move is insane,” another said.

Below are a few more of the top fan reactions to James’ highlight reel:

LeBron James continues to be an athletic freak at age 39

Despite being 39, LeBron James continues to thrive as an athletic specimen in his 21st season.

Other players who have lasted 20-plus seasons were shells of themselves by that stage of their careers. However, the four-time NBA champion is still putting up elite all-around production.

Through 40 games, James is averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 52.0% shooting.

Despite his sustained longevity, the Lakers (22-22) are struggling to stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference. They sit ninth midway through the season and are one of the NBA’s worst 3-point shooting teams, ranking 28th in 3-pointers per game (11.0).

However, most would have a hard time faulting James for LA’s offensive shortcomings, as he appears poised to earn his 20th All-Star selection.

James has been extremely durable this season, only missing four games thus far. Although, he is set to miss his fifth game on Tuesday against the LA Clippers, as he has been ruled out due to left ankle pain. So, the Lakers will have to find a way to win without their second-leading scorer.

LA is 20-20 with James and 2-2 without him so far.

