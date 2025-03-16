"Let him bully the f*** out of guards" - Gilbert Arenas draws parallels between Zion Williamson and 3x NBA champ while proposing role shift

Zion Williamson has dealt with injuries to start his career after being selected first in the 2019 NBA draft. He has only had two seasons with more than 30 games, and missed one full season. Williamson played 61 games in 2020-21 and 70 in 2023-24. However, it's preferrable for a franchise player to be available for, on average, more than 30 games a season.

Williamson only needs to play two more games this season to surpass 30. When he has been on the floor, he has looked like a No. 1 pick. He's averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, to go along with 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas thinks there is another way to get even more out of Williamson, and that's by moving him to shooting guard because Arenas sees a lot of Dwyane Wade in him.

"My goal would be tryna move him to the two or the three," Arenas said on Sunday. "He's a more powerful Dwyane Wade. ... He passes the ball, he has vision, he knows how to play point.

"Keeping him at the four cool, but him coming downhill, taking people off the dribble even posting up the twos. ... Let him bully the f*** out of the guards. ... I would be trying to move him to the two or the three."

Moving Williamson to a position where he doesn't have to be as physical with bigger bodies could also help his injury troubles in the long run and help him be that franchise player he was drafted to be.

NBA analyst reports that several teams are expected to pursue Zion Williamson this offseason

Zion Williamson is a two-time NBA All-Star. Both of his All-Star appearances came in his only two full seasons. He can still play basketball at a high level when he's healthy. However, with the New Orleans Pelicans likely heading towards a rebuild, his future with the franchise could be up in the air.

If the Pelicans decide to move on from Williamson, there should be a lot of interest in the former No. 1 pick out of Duke. NBA analyst Tim MacMahon of ESPN has reported that if Williamson is made available this offseason, several teams are expected to pursue his services.

These teams will most likely be contending teams with the hope of adding an All-Star player like Williamson to boost their championship chances. What happens to Williamson this summer will likely be a storyline to watch as it has the potential to shape the current landscape of the NBA if the Pelicans choose to start fresh.

