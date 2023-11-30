"Let LeBron James have that brother" - Stephen A. Smith tags along on Klay Thompson-Lakers trade buzz

NBA Insider Stephen A. Smith has added fuel to the fire regarding the rumors surrounding Klay Thompson and the LA Lakers. As he continues to struggle, Smith thinks that a change of scenery could encourage the four-time champion to start playing consistently this season.

Many have watched Thompson struggle this season on the offensive side of the floor. He hasn't been the effective star the Golden State Warriors have hoped for. The five-time All-Star is registering his lowest averages since his rookie season, with 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Smith believes that Thompson would play well alongside LeBron James if he gets traded to the Lakers this season.

"Me, personally, if he's not in Golden State, the one place I wanna see Klay Thompson in, is LA. Let LeBron James have that brother to throw the basketball to and watch what that dude does," Smith said.

"Klay is still special. He's just not looking as special as we know him to be. So he can have an attitude, he can act like, 'People don't do what I do.' Well guess what, did you feel that way when were out for two years and you came back for the very first time?"

The Lakers are looking to add another star this season, and Thompson could be one of the players they consider trading for. The other half of the Splash Brothers is currently in the final year of his five-year, $190 million deal.

Golden State hasn't been able to see eye-to-eye with their star shooting guard, Thompson, in their contract negotiations.

Stephen A. Smith to team up with NBA legends during In-Season Tournament broadcast

The NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals will begin on December 7, and fans are excited to see the final eight teams compete. To join the league's hype around their new gimmick, both ESPN and TNT have prepared to collaborate in covering games for the tournament.

Both companies announced during a press conference that Stephen A. Smith will be working with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. There will be two games on that day. Mike Breen and Doris Burke will be doing the broadcast together with TNT's Reggie Miller.

In the second game, Doc Rivers will be representing ESPN, as he'll join Kevin Harlan and Candace Parker.

ESPN's "NBA Countdown" will feature the usual hosts, Adrian Wojnarowski, Malika Andrews, Michael Wilbon, Bob Myers, and Stephen A. Smith. The quartet of TNT's "Inside the NBA" will be appearing on the show. Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaq, and Chuck will all appear on the show.

During the second game, the teams will switch places as TNT will take over and have the likes of Smith and Wilbon as guests on the show.

