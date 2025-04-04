"Let me monetize off it": Anthony Edwards' ex Ayesha Howard unveils bold plan to cash in on viral 'fake news' amid $1,080,000 drama

Ayesha Howard came to the conclusion that she would take advantage of the viral fake news created about her.

Earlier this week, several social media posts claimed that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, the father of her four-month-old daughters, asked the judge in their child support case whether he could pay the entire amount ($1,080,000) upfront so he wouldn't have to deal with Howard or the child.

Howard denied that was the case on Wednesday, clarifying that there are no documents, motions or proceedings backing those reported claims. On Thursday, she announced she would try to get something positive from this situation with an Instagram story.

"I went viral off fake news 🤭 let me monetize off it follow all my social media platforms I'm also accepting brand deals I'm back on necks ✨ hosting as well🤪," she wrote.

Howard's first story

Ayesha Howard added that her Instagram profile was viewed 9.7 million times in the last 30 days and her followers increased to over 636,000.

Howard did numbers on Instagram in the last 30 days

She followed by adding some of her social media accounts to drive attention to her other profiles.

Howard's Snapchat profile

Howard's TikTok profile

Ayesha Howard goes off on people fabricating news about her

On Friday, Ayesha Howard sent a strong message on her Instagram story, aiming whoever was behind the rumors about Anthony Edwards pushing to pay over $1 million in child support upfront.

"Somebody's working really really hard to push fake narratives defame character and have all these lies created out of thin air and go viral and because you all are so gullible and invested you rant with it! I didn't learn of this until I got on Instagram wondering why there was a spike in my engagements/followers not knowing I was going viral on fake news of a made up settlement!

This is all false no one has given me anything close to a million dollars at least not the person yall got me posted up going viral with !!! The jokes are starting to write themselves up atp🤭," she wrote.

Howard sent a strong message on Instagram

This has been one of the hottest topics on NBA Twitter this week. Howard has responded that she's not trying to do Edwards wrong, shooting down the notion that she's a gold digger.

The ruling to see how much Edwards must pay isn't out yet, but fans are paying close attention to the situation.

