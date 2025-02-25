"Let him smoke some weed" - Stephen A. Smith hilariously shows concern for 76ers HC as 'depressed' Nick Nurse deals with Joel Embiid setback

The 2024-25 season has not gone the way that the Philadelphia 76ers had hoped for or imagined. After securing the services of nine-time All-Star Paul George this past summer, the Sixers had expected to become contenders. However, that is far from the case.

Ad

The Sixers suffered a devastating loss (142-110) to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, extending their losing streak to eight games. Following their most recent loss, Stephen A. Smith could not help but empathize with the Sixers head coach Nick Nurse.

He expressed his concerns for the Sixers coach on "First Take."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm getting concerned about Nick Nurse," Stephen A. said on the show. "You have heard me say Shannon (Sharpe), stay off the weed. I'm encouraging him to get on some based on everything I heard weed does.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The host then clarified that he meant only in places where it can be done recreationally. He also added that if people ever saw the Sixers coach drinking or smoking weed, to let him continue.

"Leave him alone, you understand," Stephen A. added. "Let him drink, let him smoke some weed. Let him do whatever because this coach right here, you can't be more depressed than this man is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A major reason as to why the 76ers have struggled to win games this year is Joel Embiid's injury woes. Embiid is still dealing with an injury to his left knee.

Additionally, Paul George is in the midst of a down year. He is averaging only 16.2 points per game, which is his lowest since his sophomore year (excluding 2014-15 season when he played in only eight games).

Also read: 4× NBA All-Star issues blunt advice for Joel Embiid's weight problems as injuries keep piling up for 2023 MVP

Ad

76ers head coach Nick Nurse answers the question of whether Joel Embiid will continue to play this season

Joel Embiid last saw action on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, he only saw 31 minutes of action and scored only 14 points. He was not in the lineup when the Philadephia 76ers faced the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Ad

Following the Bulls game, head coach Nick Nurse was asked if he thought Embiid had already played his last game this season.

"Not at that point at all," Nurse said. "We are playing and testing and trying to figure it out and go from there."

Nurse continued by sharing that Embiid had multiple tests scheduled to determine his availability for the rest of the year.

Ad

Ad

Joel Embiid has played in only 19 games this season. If he ends up being sidelined for the rest of the year, it would be the lowest amount of games he's ever played in a season so far.

His previous career-low was 31 games which was during his rookie season. He also only played 39 games last year.

In the 19 games that he's played this year, the 76ers star has averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.