"Let's get these vibes going" — Savannah James shouts out popular Beats by Dre product after commercial with LeBron James, Lil Wayne

Savannah James, wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, shouted out the Beats by Dre Pill+ portable speakers in her Instagram story after receiving a package full of the popular products.

Savannah showed off the speakers in silver, red and black. They came in a red box with a glass cover that read: "in case of boredom break open."

Credit: Savannah James/Instagram

“#BeatsPill is back. Let’s get these vibes going,” said Savannah James in her IG story.

This came after her husband LeBron James’ commercial for Beats by Dre alongside rapper Lil Wayne. The brand’s commercial featured James listening to Lil Wayne’s song using the Pill+ speaker.

The new Beats Pill is said to be 10 percent lighter than the previous model, with a 20-degree tilt for improved on-axis sound projection. It also retails at $149.99, which is about $50 less than their previous Bluetooth speakers.

Savannah James pokes fun at Lil Wayne in Beats commercial

Savannah James was also in the commercial, going to a house party with LeBron James. Lil Wayne then appeared from the basement and complained about how the music kept him from getting sleep.

With this, Savannah poked fun at Lil Wayne in an Instagram post as part of Beats’ promotional material for their speakers.

"Sorry@liltunechi," she quipped while tagging Lil Wayne. "When the parents finally get a night out, @Beatsbydre Pill is a MUST."

At the end of the promotional material, they teased an upcoming collaboration called “The Predicament.” The commercial was out shortly after the 2024 NBA finals.

Savannah James laughs off viral joke about son Bronny and husband LeBron

Savannah James shared a joke about her son Bronny James and husband LeBron, which went viral after the younger James was picked 55th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in this year’s NBA draft.

Savannah posted the bawdy joke on her IG story, which said:

"It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate's mom."

The newest teammate the joke was referring to was, of course, Bronny, which Savannah captioned with giggling and laughing emojis.

It has been a joyful couple of weeks for the James family, as Bronny and LeBron are set to be the first father-and-son duo in NBA history next season.

On Tuesday, Bronny signed a multiyear guaranteed rookie contract with the Lakers, where he is set to be developed into a rotational piece for the foreseeable future under the reins of new head coach JJ Redick.

Meanwhile, LeBron James inked a maximum two-year, $104 million contract to return for his 22nd season in the NBA, guaranteeing a history-making moment with Bronny on the court next season.

The deal includes a player option in the 2025-26 season and a no-trade clause to give James the keys for his future. LeBron is also set to tie Vince Carter with the most seasons played in the NBA.

