LiAngelo Ball's ex Miss Nikki Baby "puts bulls**t to the side" as she reunites with him to celebrate special day

Basketball player-turned-rapper LiAngelo Ball reunited with his former girlfriend, Nikki Baby, on Saturday as they celebrated the birthday of their son, LaVelo. It was their son's second birthday, so the former couple put their beef aside and gifted their son on his special day.Nikki Baby has commented on their decision to reunite for the day, expressing her happiness at seeing them set aside their rift to be there for their child as he turned two."Happy to celebrate our son's birthday and put the bulls**t to the side 📌," Nikki commented on an Instagram post by The Shader Room.Nikki Baby's IG comment The two welcomed LaVelo to the world on July 19, 2023. He's the former couple's first child, with his sister, LaNiyah Nicole Ball, arriving in December 2024. In February 2025, Nikki and LiAngelo confirmed their breakup, ending a three-year relationship.This year, LiAngelo has become a music star following the release of his single Tweaker, which has become one of the most played songs this year. In January, he signed a contract with iconic label Def Jam Recordings, which was reportedly worth $13 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.The break came after years of trying out in the NBA, where his brothers LaMelo Ball, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, and Lonzo Ball, who's set to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers, have made a name for themselves.Months after breaking up with Nikki Baby, LiAngelo Ball files for divorce from Rashida NicoleLiAngelo Ball's marital woes continued this year as he filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole, just three months into their marriage. The two got married in March before Ball filed for divorce in June, following Nikki Baby's pregnancy announcement.In an interview with Billboard, Ball commented on the developments in his personal life, saying that he doesn't pay much attention to opinions about him."I see it, of course, because you know, everybody got a phone, but it don't rub me the wrong way or nothing because nobody really go [through] what I go through every day…You not me, for real. So it don't mean s***, for real," he said.LiAngelo Ball will now have to wait for the judge's verdict for his post-marital arrangement with Rashida following their short relationship.