LiAngelo Ball's ex Rashida Nicole details tough pregnancy moments in new update as due date approaches

LiAngelo Ball’s ex-wife, Rashida Nicole, shared multiple pregnancy updates on Instagram on Thursday, outlining her progress over the last few months. It has been a tough few months for Nicole as her husband, Ball, filed for divorce after she became pregnant.

The pair tied the knot on March 24, 2025, and were separated on June 15, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Despite the turmoil, Nicole has been going strong. On Thursday, she marked seven months of pregnancy, sharing an update for her fans.

“7 down, 2 to go! Update: I have or already tried a lot of creams and oils you recommended, thank you! I will let you know which ones stick. I am over being uncomfortable, my ribs go through kickboxing class all day! My back? Story for another day!” she wrote.

Nicole continued, sharing that she has been drinking close to or over a gallon of water daily.

“I have a love/hate relationship with water now… I drink almost or over a gallon, depending on the day. And that’s all I really consume. Pregnant mamas know that gets boring,” she wrote.

Rashida Nicole’s Instagram story

While Nicole prepares to bring new life into the world, her ex-husband, LiAngelo Ball, has been busy with his music career since signing a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group in January 2025.

LiAngelo Ball joins his brother Lonzo Ball on a podcast partnership

According to multiple reports, gaming and media company Betr reached a partnership agreement with Lonzo Ball and his brother LiAngelo Ball. Under the new deal, the Ball brothers will bring their “What an experience” podcast to Betr, where it will be rebranded before launching ahead of the new NBA season.

"We're excited to partner with Betr. We've watched what Jake and the team have been building from a media perspective, and we believe it is a perfect fit for us," Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball said in a joint statement.

It has been a year full of ups and downs for LiAngelo Ball. Months after giving up his basketball dream, Ball went viral with his track “Tweaker.” This led him to a deal with Def Jam.

While he made strides in his professional life, Gelo’s personal life was put on blast between his split with exes Niiki Muddarris and Rashida Nicole. Ball will now be joining his brother on a joint podcast shortly before he welcomes his and Nicole’s child in December.

