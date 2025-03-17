LiAngelo Ball's new girlfriend Rashida Nicole drops 3-word caption while sharing stylish snaps from Rolling Loud debut

LiAngelo Ball’s girlfriend, Rashida Nicole, shared some stylish snaps from the couple’s time together at Rolling Loud 2025 on Sunday. This marked Ball’s Rolling Loud debut after he kicked off his career as a rapper earlier this year. Ball went viral with his first track, “Tweaker,” which, according to Billboard, has generated close to $640,000.

Ad

The song's success led to Ball signing a $13 million contract with Def Jam, which has $8 million guaranteed. Furthermore, the contract states that Ball will retain full ownership of his masters.

Rashida Nicole shared snaps from their time at Rolling Loud and wrote a three-word caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Rolling Loud 2025 🤩💫🖤❤️‍🔥,” wrote Nicole.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Trending

LiAngelo Ball reacted to the post with his own two-word comment:

“🖤⚡️” wrote Ball.

Check out his reaction below:

LiAngelo Ball's comment on Rashida Nicole's post

Ball’s performance at Rolling Loud 2025 came with a surprise for his fans. Along with performing his hit song "Tweaker," LiAngelo debuted an unreleased number. Many were stunned by the new single, and the general belief is that he has another hit track on his hands.

Ad

Ball’s second track, "Can You Please" featuring GloRilla, has also been doing well. However, it might not reach the heights of "Tweaker," which debuted at No. 29 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. It’ll be interesting to see what else the former basketball guard has in store for fans over the coming months.

LiAngelo Ball reveals he had other offers before signing a $13 million deal with Def Jam

LiAngelo Ball’s $13 million deal with Def Jam would be a dream come true for almost any aspiring rapper. However, for Ball, it was more of an option instead of a dream.

Ad

Ad

During a conversation with Complex, Ball revealed that he had plenty of offers on the table before signing with Def Jam:

“They all reached out for real, but I don't know. Me and my team got together and we had long talks with the labels for real. We took some meetings.

“I'm just going what's sounding the best to me at the end of the day. We talking to them like, man to man, like, ‘We need this, this, this,’ and that's what they got done for us. And they showed love too, bro.”

With two tracks out and an unreleased single making the rounds on social media, LiAngelo Ball’s journey as a rapper is off to a stellar start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback