“Light the beam?” - Mike Brown’s son takes brutal shot at Kings after Steph Curry’s Warriors blowout Sacramento 

Steph Curry has had some memorable performances against the Sacramento Kings in recent years, including his 50-point performance in Game 7 of their first-round series in 2023. After he and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Kings 130-104 on Thursday, coach Mike Brown's son, Elijah Brown, took a shot at the team from Sacramento.

Mike Brown made headlines earlier this season when the struggling Kings unceremoniously fired him. The team took things one step further when they declined to speak with the media about the move for more than a month after letting him go. Brown was halfway through his third season as the team's coach, in which he had led them back to the playoffs.

Mike Brown's son took to Instagram on Thursday to take a dig at the Sacramento Kings after they were beaten by Steph Curry and Co. His post turned heads on social media as he used a Kings' moniker to mock the franchise. One fan posted what Elijah Brown said on Twitter.

"Light the beam?" Mike Brown's son said after the Kings got blown out.

The Kings light a beam into the sky whenever they win a game at home. It has become a rallying chant from fans to indicate a Kings win.

Steph Curry and the Warriors have formed a bit of a rivalry with the Sacramento Kings since their 2023 playoff series, but last night was another example of the gap between the two teams, especially after the Kings were forced to trade away an unhappy De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

The NBA, including Steph Curry's coach, weren't happy about Mike Brown's firing

When Mike Brown was fired, players and coaches around the NBA called out the Sacramento Kings for how they decided to handle the situation. One of the voices that came forward was Steph Curry's coach at Golden State, former NBA champion Steve Kerr. Kerr and Brown worked together as a part of the Warriors' coaching staff from 2016 to 2022, when Brown left for the Kings.

Kerr said he was "shocked" when he heard about Brown's firing and how it happened. The Kings have been criticized by personalities around the league about the situation. Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone also expressed his opinion about how coaches are blamed for losses but aren't given enough credit for successes.

"When you think about where that franchise was before Mike got there, really shocking," said Kerr when speaking about Brown's firing.

The Kings have continued to struggle since moving on from Mike Brown and De'Aaron Fox and are fighting to stay in the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference. They are currently 33-32 and in ninth place in the West.

