“Like we look like Charles Barkley”: Draymond Green hilariously gets back at ‘Inside the NBA’ co-host’s ‘old’ Warriors claim

Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green jokingly fired back at his “Inside the NBA” co-host Charles Barkley’s recent criticism of the Warriors.

During an episode of “The Steam Room,” Green was asked by his other TNT co-host, Ernie Johnson Jr., what he thought of Barkley’s comments about Golden State. Barkley referred to the team as “old” and “cooked” on opening night. The NBA legend also said that they were the “fourth-best team in California.”

Before letting Green answer, Barkley first took the opportunity to double down on his original take:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“And I meant it. When you play for the championship as many years as they played, it taxes your body,” Barkley said.

“They’ve got an old team. If they have any injuries, they could be the fourth-best team in California, and that’s not a knock.”

Green then didn’t hesitate to draw a comparison between Barkley’s comments and the NBA legend’s final four seasons with the Houston Rockets:

“You know, I don’t mind that. I think ‘old’ sounds a little harsh,” Green said.

“‘Old’ sounds as if we look like Chuck when he was out there with the Houston Rockets. That’s what ‘old’ kind of sounds like to me.”

Barkley then joked that Green was correct:

“Hey, that’s what ‘old’ was,” Barkley said.

After that, Green gave a more serious response, agreeing with Barkley that the Warriors are an aging team. However, he added that he doesn’t think that will stop them from contending for another championship:

“Ages are getting up there. You can’t deny that,” Green said.

“In saying that, though, we are experienced. And I think the most important thing to Chuck’s point is us staying healthy. We are definitely getting older, but that ain’t ever stopped us from winning.”

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Ah 'I have to pay this bum $315 million'" - Draymond Green warns about flip side of NBA major awards eligibility rule

Draymond Green says Warriors’ elite point guard rotation will be one of their biggest advantages this season

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Warriors point guards Steph Curry and Chris Paul

Since Draymond Green made his season debut against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Warriors veteran point guard Chris Paul has been coming off the bench. This gives the Warriors an elite playmaker on the court at all times, with superstar Steph Curry in the starting lineup.

According to Green, this luxury will be one of the Warriors’ biggest advantages all season:

“I think that will be an advantage that we’ll have. When you’re talking (about) replacing Steph Curry with Chris Paul, I mean, it doesn’t get much better than that,” Green said.

“When you talk about taking your starting point guard out, and the next point guard is Chris Paul? That’s incredible, and I think we’ll have that advantage all year. So, that’s something that will be huge for our team.”

Expand Tweet

Golden State (3-1) has benefitted from Paul’s presence so far. The team has won three straight games following its opening night loss to the Phoenix Suns.

As Green told Barkley, the key will now be for the Warriors’ aging roster to stay healthy throughout the rest of the season and playoffs.

Also Read: "You put Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a room": Draymond Green compares fit with Chris Paul to $2.45 trillion company co-founders