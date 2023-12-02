"Likely to kiss LeBron than get mad": NBA fans wheezing over betting favorites list for Draymond Green's next altercation

A list of betting favorites to be in an altercation with Draymond Green was posted on social media and fans were caught off guard. Green is known for his tenacity and physical brand of basketball, which causes him to be involved in altercations quite often.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) shared details on which player could be in a tough situation with Green. The top three favorites are Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets, LeBron James of the LA Lakers, and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.

Fans saw this and had a field day online about this hilarious post. Here are some thoughts from the fans regarding the betting favorites.

"Draymond is more likely to kiss Lebron than get mad at him. That’s his boy"

"Dillon Brooks - Draymond altercation would be generational"

"An 'alteration' with Lebron is just a make out session"

"LEBRON JAMES?? DRAYMOND WOULD NEVER MESS WITH HIS GLORIOUS KING"

"Lmfao LeBron wouldn’t get in an altercation with him especially not in these times, they buddies now"

"He not fighting his king"

"Jeremy Sochan at +1500 is a STEAL"

"Draymond with anyone vs Draymond with Bron"

"Dillon Brooks Vs Draymond Green would have everyone watching like it’s a mayweather fight"

"Nah bro what is this pick (it gonna be Gobert for sure)"

"I took Grayson Allen, see yall at the bank!"

"My bets on Brooks , Pat Bev and Sochan"

Green recently served a five-game suspension after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. This was the result of the altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels early in the first period.

Steve Kerr wants Draymond Green to be better

Draymond Green returned to action in their game against the Sacramento Kings after serving his five-game suspension. During the fourth period, Malik Monk was fouled by Steph Curry. Green decided to hint at the officials that Monk carried the basketball and gestured to them.

The referees didn't like it and called a technical foul on him. After earning his fourth foul, head coach Steve Kerr decided to put him on the bench. The Warriors lost the game and Kerr shared his thoughts on what happened afterward.

"But he has to harness that power." Kerr said. "I was disappointed last night that he got that tech, reaction to the foul afterward, because the momentum really swung in Sacramento's favor after that. So he's got to be better and he knows that."

Green redeemed himself after helping the Warriors win against the LA Clippers and posted 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

