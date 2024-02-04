Lil Wayne, T-Pain halftime show at 2024 NBA All-Star game leaves fans grumbling: "Want Ice Spice and Rubi Rose"

According to reports, the league has named Lil Wayne and T-Pain as the performers for the halftime show at the 2024 NBA All-Star game. However, despite the talent that will be displayed on Feb. 18, fans aren't satisfied.

Both artists are recognized worldwide and have been around the music industry since the early 2000s. Lil Wayne and T-Pain are both GRAMMY-award-winning artists and have iconic songs.

Even with this, fans aren't satisfied with which artists will perform at the halftime show. Some fans are demanding for a different artist to do the show at the All-Star game.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react when Legion Hoops tweeted the news. Here are some of the reactions.

Who performed at the 2023 NBA All-Star game halftime show?

The 2023 NBA All-Star game was filled with entertainment from all angles. During the game, Team LeBron and Team Giannis put on a show for the fans. Aside from that, the event featured rising artists at halftime.

The performance featured Burna Boy, Tems and Rema. All three artists originated from Nigeria and have gradually risen to fame through their music. Burna Boy has been dubbed "King of Afrofusion," for popularizing Afrobeats. He has worked with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin for the 2023 song "just like me."

Tems, on the other hand, have gained recognition from other artists. She has collaborated with Canadian stars Justin Bieber and Drake. Her vocals were sampled by rapper Future in his song "Wait for U," and she was credited for it as the song debuted at the top of the Billboard 100.

Rema's song "Calm Down" was recognized by other known artists. It was remixed by Selena Gomez and peaked at number three on the Billboard 100. He led the US in the Afrobeats Songs chart, setting a new record for 58 weeks for the single. New fan favorite artist Ice Spice has also worked with him in the song "Pretty Girl."

For this season, the NBA has opted to have more established artists as the performers. T-Pain and Lil Wayne are seasoned veterans when it comes to making music. They've both collaborated countless times and have had hit songs.

