List of 13 luxury cars owned by Lakers superstar Luka Doncic feat. Apocalypse Hellfire

Following his blockbuster trade to the LA Lakers, superstar guard Luka Doncic remains committed to expanding his luxury car collection.

On Feb. 2, Doncic's world turned upside down. The Dallas Mavericks unexpectedly shipped him to LA in a three-team deal, netting them superstar big man Anthony Davis. The megatrade came after Doncic spent his first six and a half seasons with the Mavericks and appeared poised to remain with the franchise long-term.

With the move, Doncic was forced to relocate part of his luxury car collection. According to the five-time All-Star, leading up to his trade, he amassed 13 high-end vehicles in Dallas and his native Slovenia.

"I have to count. I think 13. I mean, I have some in Slovenia and some in Dallas," Doncic said in an interview shared by @LukaUpdates on X/Twitter on Sunday.

Per @LukaUpdates, Doncic's full collection is as follows:

Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 Koenigsegg Regera Mercedes AMG G63 Brabus 800 Brabus Rocket 1000 Lamborghini Urus Ferrari 812 Superfast Porsche 911 Turbo S Porsche Panamera 4 Porsche Electric Panamera Audi A7 1967 Ford Bronco 1968 Chevrolet Camaro Zastava 750

Doncic noted that the Brabus Rocket 1000, of which only 25 were produced worldwide, is his favorite. However, according to The U.S. Sun, among Doncic's top priorities following his relocation was to "bring his special Apocalypse Hellfire along with him."

Per the outlet's source, the vehicle is an "untouchable piece of his personal car collection." The source added that all of Doncic's premium vehicles are like children to him.

"Luka loves his cars. They're kind of babies for him, and he loves to go for a ride when he has a moment, just to drive and get some fresh air, and feel the power of the engine, and drive around a city," the source said.

Doncic should have a prime opportunity to make the most of LA's climate amid what is projected to be a long-lasting partnership with the Lakers.

Luka Doncic on potential next addition to his luxury car collection

As for the next luxury car on his wish list, Luka Doncic underscored his desire to purchase a Bugatti. However, Doncic, in the third year of a five-year, $215.16 million maximum contract, noted that the automobile brand might be out of his price range.

"It is a Bugatti, but it's too expensive," Doncic said. "So, we'll see about that one."

The 2024 NBA scoring champion added that he is most likely to add another Lamborghini to his collection.

"Probably the Lamborghini," Doncic said.

